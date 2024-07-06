Houston Dash Close Road Trip with Loss to Chicago Red Stars

July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The Houston Dash closed a two-game road trip with a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium earlier today.

Chicago scored the opening goal of the match in first-half stoppage time following a turnover near midfield. Mallory Swanson dribbled along the top of the box before finding the top corner of the far post for her seventh goal of the season.

Houston's first opportunity of the game came in the fifth minute of the game off a cross from Yuki Nagasato into the six-yard box intended for Diana Ordóñez, but the Mexican international was not able to make contact with the ball.

Forward Michelle Alozie found Avery Patterson at the far post, but her header was off target. Alozie is one of three players that will leave for national team duty next week before the Olympic Games in Paris. The Nigerian international will join captain Jane Campbell and defender Tarciane in Paris later this summer.

Nagasato capitalized on a turnover in the 22nd minute, but her cross was cleared by the Chicago Red Stars. Ordóñez challenged for the ball, but the Red Stars goalkeeper was well positioned to intercept the cross. Nagasato spent five seasons with the Red Stars from 2017-2020 and again from 2022-2023. The 2011 FIFA World Cup winner finished with 22 assists in regular season play for the Red Stars and scored 19 goals.

Campbell was well positioned in the 24th minute to deny Swanson. The Dash goalkeeper finished with three saves against the Red Stars.

Defender Paige Nielsen found Ordóñez inside the box in the 55th minute, but her header was saved by Naeher. Andressa forced a save 12 minutes later with a shot from inside the box.

Rookie Amanda West entered the game in the 71st minute and five minutes later her first shot was blocked by the Chicago backline inside the box. Houston's final opportunity of the game came off a header from Jyllissa Harris that nearly found the inside of the near post in the 88th minute.

Nielsen made a key block in the final minutes of the second half after she lunged to redirect a shot from Swanson. Defender Natalie Jacobs led the team with five clearances and Sophie Schmidt led the team with four tackles won.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, July 28 to host Tigres UANL in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Chicago Red Stars (7-7-2; 23 pts.) 1-0 Houston Dash (3-8-5; 14 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 16

SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Illinois

Attendance: 5,566

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM     1H    2H    FT    

Chicago Red Stars 1 0 1

Houston Dash 0 0 0

CHI: Mallory Swanson 7 (Leilanni Nesbeth 1) 45+1'

LINEUPS:

Chicago Red Stars: Alyssa Naeher; Natalia Kuikka, Sam Staab, Hannah Anderson, Tatumn Milazzo (Taylor Malham 85'); Cari Roccaro, Leilanni Nesbeth (Julia Bianchi 66'), Bea Franklin; Mallory Swanson, Ally Schlegel (Jameese Joseph 46'), Jenna Bike (Shea Groom 66')

Unused substitutes: Chardonnay Curran, Mackenzie Wood, Nadia Gomes, Maximiliane Rall, Ally Cook

Total shots: 8 (Mallory Swanson 5); Shots on goal: 4 (Mallory Swanson 3); Fouls: 13 (Three players tied with 3); Offside: 2 (Leilanni Nesbeth and Jameese Joseph tied with 1); Corner kicks: 3; Saves: 6 (Alyssa Naeher 6)

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (C); Courtney Petersen, Paige Nielsen, Natalie Jacobs, Michelle Alozie (Amanda West 71'); Yuki Nagasato (Barbara Olivieri 78'), Sophie Schmidt; Avery Patterson, Andressa (Belle Briede 78'); Ramona Bachmann (Jyllissa Harris 88'), Diana Ordóñez

Unused substitutes: Erin McKinney, Madison Ayson, Croix Soto, Allysha Chapman, Elin Rubensson,

Total shots: 17 (Avery Patterson and Diana Ordóñez tied with 3); Shots on goal: 6 (Diana Ordóñez 3); Fouls: 10 (Courtney Petersen and Ramona Bachmann tied with 2); Offside: 0 (N/A); Corner kicks: 6; Saves: 3 (Jane Campbell 3)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Courtney Petersen (caution; handball) 8'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Abdou Ndiaye

Assistant: Matthew Schwartz

Assistant: Melissa Beck

Fourth Official: Alex Beehler

VAR: Kevin Broadley

Weather: 80 degrees, cloudy skies

