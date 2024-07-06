Utah Royals FC Head to Washington to Take on Seattle Reign FC

July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (2-11-2, 8 pts, 14th NWSL) hit the road for one last time to take on Seattle Reign (2-9-4, 10 pts, 13th NWSL) on July 7, 2024 before a six week break from league play.

The Royals look to turn their 0-0 draw against Portland Thorns into three points against another cascadian rival in Seattle Reign. Newly named Interim Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets looks to find Utah Royals third win of the season with his first time at the reins. The performance against Portland was one of the best of the season for the Royals, effectively limiting USWNT forward Sophia Smith.

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with David James & Brian Dunseth :: Utah Royals FC vs. Seattle Reign FC | Lumen Field | 4:00 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 3:00 p.m. MT

Seattle Reign sit 13th in the NWSL standings after losing many key players in the offseason. Former Utah Royals FC Head Coach Laura Harvey's side is looking to rebuild with new players and new ownership. The Reign salvaged a 1-1 draw against reigning NWSL Champions Gotham FC scoring in the 90+9' to earn a point on the road. Seattle enters the match without a win since a 2-1 result at home against San Diego Wave on May 3.

Following Sunday's match in Seattle, the Royals will return home to participate in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on July 27,2024 to take on Portland Thorns. They return to league action at home against Bay FC on August 23,2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

