San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to the Portland Thorns at Providence Park

July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (3-7-6, 15 points) fell 1-0 to the Portland Thorns (8-5-3, 27 points) at Providence Park on Friday night.

San Diego started off the game strong, producing several chances in the first half. The most dangerous opportunity came in the 38th minute. A cross from midfielder Makenzy Doniak fell to the back post to a sliding María Sánchez. The Mexican international redirected the ball to Alex Morgan and she sent a shot into the back of the net, however, the goal was called offside and the game remained stalemate.

In the 72nd minute, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan found herself one-on-one with Janine Beckie just six yards out from the goal. The Canadian goalkeeper came out and made a kick save to keep the match level.

Nearly ten minutes later, midfielder Savannah McCaskill played a ball over the top to second-half substitute Melanie Barcenas. The 16-year-old San Diego native took a touch and hit a volley that required Portland goalkeeper Shelby Hogan to make a point blank save.

Portland broke the deadlock in the 85th minute. After winning the ball at the halfline, Beckie received a ball into the box and the Canadian international hit a well-placed cross to Izzy D'Aquila that resulted in three points for the home side.

Next on the schedule: The NWSL enters an international window before San Diego Wave FC returns to face Bay FC on Saturday, July 20 at Torero Stadium for the first game of the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets can be found here.

Notes:

Sheridan had seven saves on the night, tying her club career-high in the regular season.

This game marked the last regular season game played by San Diego Wave's Olympians. Naomi Girma (USA), Jaedyn Shaw (USA), Kailen Sheridan (CAN), Kaitlyn Torpey (AUS) and Emily van Egmond (AUS), will all head to their respective countries' training camps before heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Forward Kyra Carusa (thigh) and defender Kaitlyn Torpey (lower leg) were unavailable for selection for tonight's match.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:1 Portland Thorns

Scoring Summary:

POR - D'Aquila (2) (Beckie, 2) 85'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Lundkvist 22' (Caution)

SD - van Egmond 74' (Caution)

POR - Dias 90' (Caution)

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D Lundkvist, D Girma, D Dahlkemper ©, D McNabb (Westphal 89'), M van Egmond, M McCaskill (Bennett 89'), M Shaw (Colaprico 56'), F Sánchez (Barcenas 74'), F Morgan, F Doniak (Jones 56')

Subs not used: GK Beall, D Wesley, M Ascanio, F Jakobsson

Portland Thorns: GK Hogan, D Müller (Payne 75'), D Sauerbrunn ©, D Obaze (Nally HT), D Reyes, M Coffey, M Fleming (Dias 89'), M Sugita, F Sinclair (D'Aquila 75'), F Beckie, F Smith

Subs not used: GK Kozal, D Klingenberg, M Wade-Katoa, M Sheva, F Linnehan

Attendance: 18,011

Stats Summary: SD / POR

Shots: 13 / 17

Shots on Target: 2 / 8

Saves: 7 / 2

Corners: 4 / 5

Fouls: 7 / 7

Offsides: 2 / 2

Possession: 56% / 44%

