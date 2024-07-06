Chicago Red Stars Earn Second-Straight Shutout

July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars earned their second-straight shutout after a 1-0 win over the Houston Dash behind a lone goal from Mallory Swanson. The club enters the summer break with a 7-7-2 record and 23 points placing them comfortably above the playoff line. Following the summer break, the Red Stars will prepare for NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup play with their first match against NJ/NY Gotham FC at SeatGeek Stadium July 20. Tickets are available now at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

KEY MOMENTS:

24' Mallory Swanson goes on a run for Chicago deep into Houston territory, before dumping it off to Natalia Kuikka on the left wing. Kuikka's first attempt at a cross into the 18 is blocked, but the defender gets the rebound to Swanson who makes a run at goal, but her attempt to get the ball into the net is thwarted by Houston's defender

45+1' Chicago wins the ball back from Houston in Houston's own half. Midfielder, Leilanni Nesbeth passes the ball to Swanson with her heel and Swanson touches the ball to the top of the 18-yard box before taking a left footed strike that curls past Houston's keeper to open the scoring, 1-0 Chicago

48' Chicago's Jameee Joseph creates some space on the right wing of the pitch, crosses the ball into Houston's 18-yard box and a Houston defender misplays the ball creating an opportunity for Jenna Bike to head to ball toward goal, but the goalkeeper is able to recover in time to stop the shot, 1-0 Chicago

55' Houston find one of their forward's in Chicago's 18-yard box with a cross and the forward sends a header toward goal, but Chicago's Alyssa Naeher gets her hands on it to clear the danger

75' Chicago's Bea Franklin finds Jameese Joseph at midfield. Joseph takes the ball the rest of the way with virtually no traffic and takes a powerful shot that, unfortunately, goes straight to Houston's keeper, 1-0 Chicago

86' Houston use a quick pass to get the ball through Chicago's backline, which makes it a foot race between their forward and Alyssa Naeher to see who can get to the ball first. Houston's forward just beats Naeher to the ball, but Naeher gets a glove on the ball to clear the danger

GAME NOTES:

With her goal tonight, Swanson is now at seven goals scored on the season

Swanson has now scored in four-straight matches for the Red Stars, tying her with Jen Hoy who also scored in four straight matches for the Red Stars in 2014. Sam Kerr holds the record for the club with six striaght matches with a goal

With her assist tonight, Leilanni Nesbeth now has her first career assist and is the first person from Bermuda to assist on a goal in the NWSL

Swanson's game-winner tonight is the forward's eighth for the club, tying her with Sam Kerr for second in club history in game-winning goals.

The Chicago Red Stars have scored in each of their last 5 games in the NWSL, scoring 8 goals in that run

Tatumn Milazzo continues to show top form ranking in the top five Red Stars in passes completed in the final third (6), tackles won (2) and recoveries

Next Game

Chicago Red Stars vs. New Jersey/New York Gotham FC Saturday, July 20, at 4:00 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 1 0 1

HOU 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 45+1' Mallory Swanson (Leilanni Nesbeth)

HOU:

Disciplinary Report

CHI:

HOU: 8' Courtney Petersen (Yellow Card), 83' Bárbara Olivieri

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Natalia Kuikka, Sam Staab, Hannah Anderson, Tatumn Milazzo (Taylor Malham), Cari Roccaro, Leilanni Nesbeth (Julia Bianchi), Bea Franklin, Mallory Swanson, Ally Schlegel (Jameese Joseph), Jenna Bike (Shea Groom)

HOU: Jane Campbell, Courtney Petersen, Paige Nielsen, Natalie Jacobs, Yuki Nagasato (Bárbara Olivieri), Andressa Alves (Belle Briede), Sophie Schmidt, Avery Patterson, Ramona Bachmann (Jyllissa Harris), Diana Ordóñez, Michelle Alozie (Amanda West)

