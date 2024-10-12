Portland Thorns FC vs. Orlando Pride - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

With goals from Morgan Weaver and Christine Sinclair, the Thorns did the unimaginable and ended the Pride's unbeaten streak!

