Orlando Pride Drops First Match of 2024 Season, Fall on the Road to Portland Thorns

October 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore., - The Orlando Pride (17-1-6, 57 points) saw its NWSL record 24-game unbeaten run come to a close on Friday night, falling 2-0 to host Portland Thorns FC (9-11-4, 31 points) at Providence Park. The loss is the Pride's first of the 2024 season and the team's first defeat since October 6, 2023, opening the year with 23 matches without a defeat, with the overall streak dating back to the final game 2023.

Following a week which saw the Pride secure the No. 1 seed in the postseason and the Club's first NWSL Shield, Head Coach Seb Hines featured a highly-rotated lineup on the road on Friday night, making five changes to the previous game's starting XI.

Forward Evelina Duljan made the first start of her NWSL career on the night, while defender Emily Sams made her 50th appearance across all competitions for the Pride after entering as a second half substitute.

Scoring Summary:

13' Morgan Weaver (Reyna Reyes) - POR 1, ORL 0

The Thorns opened the scoring off of its first corner kick of the match. The ball was sent into the middle of the box and headed by Reyna Reyes past the defensive backline where Morgan Weaver was able to get a foot on it and slide it into the back of the net.

55' Christine Sinclair (Sam Coffey) - POR 2, ORL 0

The home side doubled its lead after Sam Coffey was able to find Christine Sinclair at the top of the box with space. Sinclair took a touch and drove a hard hit shot through a few Pride defenders and into the bottom corner of the net.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"It's always a tough place to come play, regardless of the form of Portland. It [the Pride lineup] was a different team to what everyone's seen in recent games. We decided to make changes. That was justified by the efforts of what other players have done throughout the season, and it was also an opportunity to give players a chance to go out and express themselves and get on the field. I think overall, there wasn't a lot between the two teams. I think it came down to a defensive set piece and a throw in, and so it's a good opportunity for us to reflect, review the game and make sure that doesn't happen again."

Match Notes:

With the loss, the Pride fell for the first time in the 2024 season, ending a 23-game unbeaten streak to start 2024 and a 24-game unbeaten streak overall.

The early goal scored by the Thorns marked the first time the Pride have trailed in a match since the second game of the season, on March 22 against Angel City FC.

Forward Evelina Duljan earned her first NWSL start, playing 65 minutes on the night.

Entering the game as a second half substitute, Emily Sams made her 50th appearance in a Pride jersey across all competitions.

Head Coach Seb Hines made five changes to his previous side that won the NWSL Shield last week with Julie Doyle, Ally Watt, Evelina Duljan, Carrie Lawrence and Summer Yates all entering the starting XI.

Next Match: The Pride will hit the road for its final road match of the 2024 regular season as they travel to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, Oct. 20. The match is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

