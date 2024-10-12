Houston Dash Travels to California to Begin Two-Game Road Trip

October 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will kick off a 10-day road trip in San Diego this weekend. The Dash and San Diego Wave FC will clash for the second and final time this season with kick off set for 7:00 p.m. CT the match will be available on NWSL+.

The Dash opened the month with a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Red Stars at home. Houston generated four big chances against the Red Stars and forced two saves. The Dash also finished with 2.22 expected goals, the third highest mark for the team this campaign. Defensively, Allysha Chapman led the team with eight recoveries, and she finished with four duels won.

Katy, Texas native Barbara Olivieri led the team with five chances created against the Red Stars and she forced a save from the Chicago goalkeeper in the first half. Olivieri was also denied by the crossbar early in the second half. The playmaker is one of six players that have signed contract extensions with the team following the new collective bargaining agreement between the NWSL and NWSL Players Association that was announced on Aug. 22.

Friday's match also marked the return of Dash forward Ramona Bachmann. This was her first match in league play since July. The Swiss international came on as substitute in the 56th minute and impacted the match immediately by generating the first of her two chances created.

Jane Campbell, who is the reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, continued to flex her defensive abilities by tallying two saves against the Red Stars. Campbell leads the league in total saves with 107 and holds a 28 save lead over the second highest player. Off the field, Campbell is Houston's nominee for the Lauren Holiday Community Impact Award. The Dash captain is highlighting the incredible work done by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston. For more information about their impact and to vote for Campbell, click HERE.

Houston and San Diego played to a scoreless draw on the June 22 at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dash held possession for 52 percent of the match and tallied six shots. The San Diego roster has evolved considerably since the first meeting of the year. Alex Morgan, a trailblazer for the sport and two-time FIFA World Cup champion with the United States Women's National Team, retired in September.

Sunday's game will be the first of three games in a seven-day stretch for San Diego as they host Club America on Wednesday, Oct. 10 and travel to Kansas City that weekend. Interim head coach Landon Donovan will look to Jayden Shaw and Makenzy Doniak to lead the Wave offensively. Both have three goals and two assists on the season. Maria Sanchez currently leads the team with five assists. Defensively, Kailen Sheridan has the third most saves in league play with 77.

The 10-day road trip continues next week as the Dash travel to Seattle for their final road game of the regular season. The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Nov. 12 to host Bay FC for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon. Tickets for that match are available HERE.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.