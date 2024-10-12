Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash

October 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (5-11-7, 22 points) returns home to host the Houston Dash (4-14-5, 17 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live locally on KUSI and streamed on NWSL+.

San Diego is unbeaten against Houston in all competitions with the series holding 4-0-1 going into the sixth matchup. In the most recent meeting, the Wave played the Dash to a scoreless draw on June 22 at Shell Energy Stadium. San Diego outshot Houston 10-5 and forward Kyra Carusa put the ball past the goal line in the 63rd minute but the goal was called offside through VAR leaving the two sides to split the points. The clean sheet marked goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan's 22nd career shutout.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last match, the team fell 2-1 to the North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Courage opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a goal from Aline Gomes, and Manaka Matsukubo doubled the lead in extra time of the first half. San Diego would pull one back in the 84th minute when defender Hanna Lundkvist tapped in a first-time shot at the back post. In the final minutes, the Wave nearly found the equalizer when second-half substitute Mya Jones took a shot on frame that was saved on the goalline by North Carolina defender Kaleigh Kurtz.

Houston is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Red Stars in the club's last match on Oct. 4. The Red Stars found the back of the net in just the seventh minute when a free kick outside of the box connected with the head of Ludmila for the opening goal. Chicago would earn their second and final goal of the night by way of a penalty kick taken by Ally Schlegel in stoppage time of the first half.

Players to Watch

San Diego's Hanna Lundkvist has tallied a goal and an assist in each of the club's last two matches. In the Wave's last match against North Carolina, Lundkvist scored the lone goal for San Diego which marked her second of the regular season. The Swedish international also recorded her second assist of the year in Concacaf play on Oct. 1 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC when she played a first-time ball to Amirah Ali at the top of the box who finished the shot to earn the Wave a 2-0 victory.

Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell enters the match as the leading goalkeeper for saves (107) in the NWSL this season, with San Diego's Kailen Sheridan (77) coming in third. Campbell has played every minute of the season thus far for the Dash and is on track to record an ironwoman season and become the first NWSL player to have four career ironwoman seasons.

How to Watch

Sunday's match between the Wave and the Dash will be played at Snapdragon Stadium with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live locally on KUSI and streamed on NWSL+. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.