Chicago Red Stars Bolster Night Of Milestones With 0-2 Shutout Victory Over Houston Dash
October 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Red Stars News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars ultimately fell, 0-2, against New Jersey/New York Gotham FC after a late penalty and stoppage-time goal. Despite the result, the Red Stars remain in playoff contention and continue the team's postseason push on the road against the Washington Spirit October 20 at 4:00 p.m. CT at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
KEY MOMENTS:
9' Hannah Anderson battles 1v1 with a Gotham FC attacker and gets brought to the ground. The attacker takes a shot that gets deflected out of the box and sets up a fruitless corner for Gotham FC
12' Ally Schlegel takes control of the ball in midfield and flies up into Chicago's attacking third to deliver a service to Mallory Swanson. Swanson outruns her defender as she enters the box, but Gotham's keeper moves forward to shut down the potential goal
13' Gotham's Esther receives a cross as she enters the box without a defensive threat to stop her, but Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher comes out to make a sliding stop and eliminate the danger
23' Shea Groom captures a lofted ball in Chicago's midfield and takes off along with Red Stars Ludmila and Swanson. Groom sends a through ball into open space, looking to set up Swanson, but Gotham's goalie comes out and stops Chicago's attack
45+2' Chicago go on a counter attack after a failed Gotham FC corner kick attempt. Mallory Swanson takes the ball to midfield, passes it to Ludmila who takes it the rest of the way and gets it back to Swanson in the 18, but the forward isn't able to capitalize
57' After a corner kick, Mallory Swanson stays on the right side as the ball bounces around while Chicago looks for an opportunity. Swanson takes control of the ball again and takes a shot from distance that narrowly flies over the crossbar
60' Ludmila wins the ball in the midfield and sends it out to Swanson, who takes it up the right side of the field and into the box before taking a powerful shot that ricochets off the post
80' Gotham takes a shot from distance that Alyssa Naeher easily collects
87' A penalty kick is awarded to Gotham FC after a foul in the box on former Red Star Ella Stevens. Lynn Williams steps up to convert the penalty and give New Jersey/New York the lead, 0-1 Gotham FC
90+8' Gotham break free in the midfield and cross into the box from the left. After a New Jersey/New York take a shot that's blocked, Gotham bury the second-chance opportunity.
GAME NOTES:
Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher recorded her 140th regular-season start this afternoon, tying former Red Star Vanessa DiBernardo for second-most regular-season starts in club history. Naeher now stands just behind Arin Wright's club record of 143 regular-season starts.
Both Ludmila and Taylor Malham recorded team-leading 82.4 and 82.6 percent passing accuracies, respectively.
Next Game
Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars October 20, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. CT at Audi Field
Goals by Half
1 2 F
CHI 0 0 0
GFC 2 0 2
Scoring Summary:
CHI:
GFC: 87' Lynn Williams (Penalty), 90+8' Esther Gonzalez (Jéssica Silva)
Disciplinary Report
CHI: 30' Shea Groom (Yellow Card)
GFC: 61' Sam Hiatt (Yellow Card), 81' Emily Sonnett (Yellow Card), 87' Juan Carlos Amorós (Red Card)
Lineups
CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Hannah Anderson, Cari Roccaro, Tatumn Milazzo (Ally Cook), Julia Grosso, Bea Franklin, Mallory Swanson, Ally Schlegel (Jenna Bike), Ludmila, Shea Groom (Jameese Joseph)
GFC: Ann-Katrin Berger, Jenna Nighswonger (Mandy Freeman), Tierna Davidson (Sam Hiatt), Emily Sonnett, Jess Carter (Cece Kizer), Nealy Martin, Lynn Williams, Delanie Sheehan (Jéssica Silva), Rose Lavelle, Yazmeen Ryan (Ella Stevens), Esther González
-Chicago Red Stars-
