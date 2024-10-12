Utah Royals FC Returns Home for Matchup against Seattle Reign FC

October 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (6-14-3, 21 pts) returns to the Wasatch Front to host Seattle Reign FC (5-13-5, 20 pts) on Sunday, October 13th at 3:00 p.m. MT.

Utah is coming off a dramatic 2-1 victory over Portland Thorns FC on the road. Utah Royals FC is on a two-match winning streak with the potential to extend it to three. Former Thorn Hannah Betfort scored her first regular season goal of the season, chipping the goalkeeper from outside the box. Mina Tanaka also scored her first goal for the club since her summer transfer to the Royals, by way of a diving header from a freekick taken by Claudia Zornoza which rebounded off the crossbar. Utah finished the match with 56% possession and 5 more shots on target than Portland.

The Royals' last meeting with Seattle came during the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup away from home in a 2-1 defeat, Cameron Tucker scoring Utah's only goal. The 2-1 loss was back to back with a regular season encounter in Seattle which ended in a 1-1 draw. Ally Sentnor scored, after winning the ball high up the pitch and dribbling into the box before ripping it into the top right corner. Utah remains in the playoff hunt by a slim margin, and three points this weekend will keep the side afloat as the season comes to a close.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on ESPN2, ESPN+, or ESPN Deportes with Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson :: Utah Royals FC vs Seattle Reign FC | America First Field | 2:30 p.m. MT

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 2:30 p.m. MT

Seattle Reign FC is currently on a four game losing skid and sit in 13th place on the table, the last victory coming on September 6th away from home at Angel City FC. More recently, Seattle fell to Angel City FC at home on October 4th, the L.A. side exacting revenge at Lumen Field. Former URFC Head Coach Laura Harvey visits Utah for the first time since she departed the club in 2019. Harvey won the 2022 NWSL Shield with Seattle, a perennial playoff contender, so will be eager to make one final push to avoid finishing the season at the bottom of the table.

After Sunday's match, the Royals travel to Los Angeles to take on Angel City FC on Sunday, October 20th at 5:30 p.m MT. Royalty then returns home for one last time in the 2024 season for Fan Appreciation Night on November 1 when Gotham FC comes to town. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

