Portland Fire vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2026
Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Valyries put on a show in their 95-77 home win over the Fire!
Kayla Thornton: 19 PTS | 8 REB | 5 3PM Janelle Salaün: 18 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM Veronica Burton: 10 PTS | 9 AST | 3 REB | 2 3PM Cecilia Zandalasini: 9 PTS | 4 STL | 3 AST
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026
- Lay-Up Basketball Named Toronto Tempo's WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary - Toronto Tempo
- Sky Fall to Mystics in First Commissioner's Cup Game - Chicago Sky
- Shorthanded Aces Grind out 79-69 Win at Los Angeles - Las Vegas Aces
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 95, Fire 77 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Set Franchise Record with 18 3-Pointers in Commissioner's Cup Win over Fire - Golden State Valkyries
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