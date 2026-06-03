Portland Fire vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2026

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Valyries put on a show in their 95-77 home win over the Fire!

Kayla Thornton: 19 PTS | 8 REB | 5 3PM Janelle Salaün: 18 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM Veronica Burton: 10 PTS | 9 AST | 3 REB | 2 3PM Cecilia Zandalasini: 9 PTS | 4 STL | 3 AST

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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