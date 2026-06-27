Portland Fire vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 26, 2026

Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







Records set and back-to-back wins at home for the Chicago Sky

The Sky defeat the Fire, 124-94! They set many franchise records tonight:

ÂªÃ¯Â¸ÂA franchise high in PTS scored (124) ÂªÃ¯Â¸ÂA franchise high AND WNBA record in AST made by a team in a singular game (38) ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Highest field goal percentage in franchise history (66.2%)

Kamilla Cardoso ALSO set a new career high in PTS (30), while setting a NEW WNBA record in FGM going 13/13!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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