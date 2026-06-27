Portland Fire vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 26, 2026
Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
Records set and back-to-back wins at home for the Chicago Sky
The Sky defeat the Fire, 124-94! They set many franchise records tonight:
ÂªÃ¯Â¸ÂA franchise high in PTS scored (124) ÂªÃ¯Â¸ÂA franchise high AND WNBA record in AST made by a team in a singular game (38) ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Highest field goal percentage in franchise history (66.2%)
Kamilla Cardoso ALSO set a new career high in PTS (30), while setting a NEW WNBA record in FGM going 13/13!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2026
- Sun Build Win Streak over Mystics, Win, 68-57 - Connecticut Sun
- Sky Looking to Sweep Season Series against Fire in Second Straight Matchup - Chicago Sky
- Sky Legend Courtney Vandersloot Ready for 2026 Debut - Chicago Sky
- Sparks Make Lone Regular Season Visit to Indy on Saturday - Indiana Fever
- Lynx Total $19,000 in Donations to Women's Foundation of Minnesota - Minnesota Lynx
- Chelsea Gray Surpasses 2,000 Career Assists as Las Vegas Clips Dallas 99-84 - Las Vegas Aces
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.25.26 - Seattle Storm
- Liberty Can't Make up Early Deficit at Seattle - New York Liberty
- Slow Start Hinders Wings at Las Vegas - Dallas Wings
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