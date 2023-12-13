Poirier, Stars Shut Out Griffins In Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, shutout the Grand Rapids 2-0 behind a 26-save showing by Remi Poirier on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena.

Both sides skated to a scoreless tie in the first period. After 20 minutes of action, the Griffins were outshooting the Stars, 9-4.

Texas grabbed the game's first lead 8:58 into the second period when Matej Blumel snuck a shot through Michael Hutchinson's legs that glided across the goal line. Blumel's 12th goal of the season came while both sides were skating 4-on-4 after Grand Rapids committed a penalty to negate a power play 34 seconds prior at 8:24.

The third period saw Scott Reedy ice the game with one minute left by burying an empty-net goal to cap an eventual 2-0 victory for Texas' third win in a row.

Earning his first career AHL shutout, Poirier made 26 saves to improve to 6-2-2 on the campaign. On the opposing end, Hutchinson fell to 5-7-1 on the year after allowing one goal on 25 shots.

The Stars take on the Griffins again on Friday to close out the two-game series at 6:00 p.m. CT before wrapping up their current three-game road trip against the Chicago Wolves in Illinois on Saturday night.

