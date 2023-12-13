Blues Recall F MacKenzie MacEachern

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Mackenzie MacEachern from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the team assigned forward Jakub Vrana to Springfield.

MacEachern, 29, is currently in his second stint with the Blues after the team signed him as a free agent on July 1, 2023. This season, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has posted 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and eight penalty minutes in 22 games with the Thunderbirds. Overall, MacEachern has dressed in 115 career NHL regular-season games, all with the Blues, posting 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) and 55 penalty minutes.

Vrana, 27, has dressed in 19 games with the Blues this season, recording six points (two goals, four assists) and eight penalty minutes. Overall, the Prague, Czech Republic, native has totaled 209 points (110 goals, 99 assists) and 103 penalty minutes in 365 career NHL regular-season games.

