Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m.

December 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears get set to host their Atlantic Division rival, the Providence Bruins, for the first time this season with a Wednesday-night clash at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (19-6-0-0) vs. Providence Bruins (13-8-1-2)

December 13, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 26 | GIANT Center

Referees: Andrew Bell (6), Beau Halkidis (46)

Linespersons: John Rey (16), Jud Ritter (34)

Tonight's Promotions:

Berks Dollar Dog Night - Fans can purchase $1 Berks hot dogs on the concourse at select locations.

Wacky Wednesday Beer Special - Fans 21-and-over can enjoy a $5 16 oz. Labatt beer special, available from doors to puck drop.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears closed out a three-in-three weekend on Sunday with a 3-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers. Hendrix Lapierre scored the lone goal for Hershey at 12:42 of the first period, beating Spencer Knight on a shorthanded breakaway. Mackie Samoskevich scored twice for the Checkers and Hershey was limited to a season-low 14 shots on goal in the defeat. The Bruins are coming off a 5-1 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday night, in which Georgii Merkulov factored into all five goals, striking twice and dishing out three assists. Jesper Boqvist added four points (2g, 2a) and Brandon Bussi made 30 stops as the Bruins rolled to their seventh straight win.

SOMETHING BRUIN:

The Bears started their road schedule this season against the Bruins with a pair of games in the Renaissance City during the weekend of Oct. 20, winning by scores of 3-2 and 5-4 via a shootout on back-to-back nights, giving their first pair of consecutive victories at Providence since Feb. 18, 2017 (4-0 W) and Nov. 17, 2017 (4-1 W). Now, the Bears will look to prevent Providence from coming into their den and spoiling the party this Wednesday, when Hershey hosts the first of its three home games against the Bruins during the 2023-24 campaign this Wednesday. Over the last seven seasons, the Bears have owned a record of 8-8-1-1 on home ice against Providence. This season, Providence has posted a record of 8-5-0-0 on the road, and has won seven consecutive games overall, which includes a five-game road win streak.

BEARS CAN JOIN SOME ELITE COMPANY:

At 19-6-0-0 through 25 games, the Bears can match a franchise record with a win on Wednesday against Providence. Should Hershey achieve victory, this season's team will tie the 2008-09 Bears for the fastest 20 wins earned in club history. The 2008-09 Bears team reached the 20-win plateau in their 26th game, a 3-0 victory over Norfolk on Dec. 7, 2008, to cap an 11-game winning streak.

KINGS OF THE HILL:

Hershey entered the week atop the league standings, with a four-point edge on second-place Calgary in the overall standings, and a five-point lead on Hartford for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Bears are bolstered by several players who are among the league leaders, with Mike Sgarbossa tied for sixth in scoring with 24 points (5g, 19a), Ethen Frank and Pierrick Dubé tied for fourth in goals with 12 (with Frank also tied for the league lead in power-play goals with seven), and Hunter Shepard and Clay Stevenson are tied for third in goaltending wins with nine apiece (with Stevenson also leading all goalies in shutouts with four).

BEARS BITES:

The Washington Capitals announced on Tuesday the re-signing of goaltender Clay Stevenson to a three-year contract that runs through the 2026-27 campaign...Hershey leads the AHL with 15 regulation wins, and 18 regulation + overtime wins...Hershey is 15-3-0-0 when scoring in the first period this season...The Bears are 15-0-0-0 this season when leading after the second period...Hershey is 9-1-0-0 this season in games decided by one goal...The Chocolate and White have gone 5-for-16 (31.25%) on the power play and 18-for-20 (90%) on the penalty kill in their last five games...Pierrick Dubé has five goals in his last six games...Hershey is 16-1-0-0 this season when Mike Sgarbossa records a point, and 8-0-0-0 when Ethen Frank records a multi-point game...Joe Snively skated in his 200th professional contest in Sunday's loss to Charlotte...Jimmy Huntington has four assists in his last five games.

ON THIS DATE:

Dec. 13, 1942 - Frank Daley knocks in a rebound goal past Buffalo goaltender Gordon Bell at 16:03 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3, as the Bears and Bisons skate to an overtime tie. The draw extends Hershey's unbeaten streak to 15 games (11-0-4), a mark that stands to this day.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.