Griffins Open Two-Game Home Series Against Texas With 2-0 Loss

December 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Matej Blumel's second-period goal and Remi Poirer's 26-save shutout were just enough to blank the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-0 at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday.

Entering tonight, the Stars had scored at least three goals in 12 consecutive games since a 4-2 loss at Iowa on Nov. 5. Alongside this, Texas had been held to fewer than three tallies only four times in their first 21 games.

After a scoreless first period, the Stars struck first while 4-on-4 at 8:58 in the second frame. Matej Blumel's shot from the right face-off dot dribbled behind Michael Hutchinson and past the goal line for a Texas lead and Blumel's third goal in as many games against Grand Rapids.

With Hutchinson pulled, the Griffins directed a few shots to Poirer's net. However, none of the attempts were able to snap Poirer's shutout bid. With a minute remaining, Scott Reedy backhanded the puck from the slot into the empty net to seal a 2-0 victory for the Stars.

Notes:

- With the loss, the Griffins are now 7-2-0-0 this season when they have allowed only two goals.

- Grand Rapids has won four of their last six home games.

- The Griffins are still looking for a victory over Texas this season, as they sit at 0-3-0-0 in the season series.

Box Score

Texas 0 1 1 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Seminoff Tex (tripping), 14:36.

2nd Period-1, Texas, Blumel 12 (Reedy, Karow), 8:58. Penalties-Tuomisto Gr (interference), 3:07; Grushnikov Tex (high-sticking), 7:33; Kasper Gr (delay of game - faceoff violation (batting puck with hand)), 8:24.

3rd Period-2, Texas, Reedy 4 (Caamano), 19:00 (EN). Penalties-Karow Tex (tripping), 1:43; L'Esperance Gr (tripping), 2:27.

Shots on Goal-Texas 4-10-12-26. Grand Rapids 9-8-9-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Texas, Poirier 6-2-2 (26 shots-26 saves). Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 5-7-1 (25 shots-24 saves).

A-6,123

Three Stars

1. TEX Poirer (W, SO, 26 saves); 2. TEX Blumel (game-winner); 3. GR Hutchinson (24 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 8-12-2-1 (19 pts.) / Fri., Dec. 15 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Texas: 14-5-2-1 (31 pts.) / Fri., Dec. 15 at Grand Rapids 6:00 p.m. CST

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.