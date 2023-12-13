P-Bruins Bested by Bears in Overtime, Win Streak Ends

December 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Hershey, PA - Forward Georgii Merkulov scored for a third straight game as the Providence Bruins fell to the Hershey Bears 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at the Giant Center, ending the P-Bruins' seven-game win streak. Joey Abate netted the other goal for Providence.

How It Happened

59 seconds into the game, Ivan Miroshnichenko walked the puck across the blue line and fired a wrist shot into the upper left corner of the net, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead.

Frederic Brunet's shot from the left point was knocked down by traffic in front of the net and found the stick of Abate above the blue paint, who flipped it past the glove of the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 with 2:48 left in the second period. Trevor Kuntar was credited with an assist as well.

While on the power play, John Farinacci won a battle below the goal line and wrapped the puck around the net, before finding Merkulov at the right post for a tap-in goal, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 1:02 to play in the second period. Anthony Richard received a secondary assist.

Pierrick Dube caught a pass in the slot and quickly slid a shot past the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2 on the power play with 13:22 remaining in the third period.

With 1:12 left in overtime, Vincent Iorio won the game for the Bears with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Stats

Merkulov extended his goal scoring streak to three games. He has eight points in that span.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Toronto Marlies on Friday, December 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.