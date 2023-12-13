Morning Skate Report: December 13, 2023

ONTARIO, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will start another road trip with a single game contest against the Ontario Reign. It will be their third game of the season against Ontario, with the previous two games both losses. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

MOMENTOUS MOMENTUM

The Silver Knights are coming off of a big 5-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda. Led by Adam Cracknell's hat trick and Isaiah Saville's 31-save performance, Henderson looks to build on that momentum heading into this matchup with the Reign.

"I think the process [of the win over San Jose] was really good," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Wednesday's morning skate. "Our work away from the puck, our reloads, our o-zone gap - we were able to shut down the rush, for the most part, which was huge. It's something we'll have to focus on tonight with Ontario."

THE CAVALRY HAS ARRIVED

The Knights can also expect some reinforcements in their lineup in tonight's game. Defenseman Lukas Cormier, who has not played since the two-game series against Tucson, is expected to make his return tonight.

"[Cormier] will play tonight and we're excited to have him back," added Craig. "He adds a different element to our defense with his ability to transport the puck. He was playing some of the best hockey he had when he went out, so we're excited to get him back and up and running."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward TJ Tynan, currently in his third season with the Reign, stands second among all Ontario skaters with 24 points (4G, 20A) in 23 games. He also stands seventh among all AHL skaters in points scored. His longest points streak this season was four games between November 21 and November 28. He recorded nine points over that span, including a single-game high of four points (0G, 4A) against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Tynan also played on a line with Head Coach Ryan Craig during the 2014-15 AHL season, both with the Springfield Falcons.

Rookie defenseman Brandt Clarke leads the Reign in points, with 25 (5G, 20A) in 23 games. He also tallied two points (0G, 2A) in nine NHL games with the Kings. Clarke leads all AHL defensemen in points and stands second in points among all AHL rookie skaters. He is currently on a four-game point streak, tallying seven points over that stretch. Clarke joined the Reign in 2022-23 from his final season with the Barrie Colts, where he recorded 61 points (23G, 38A) in 31 games. He also won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships that season, notching eight points (2G, 6A) in seven games.

Ontario has semi-split starts between rookie goaltender Erik Portillo and veteran David Rittich. Rittich has started 15 games for the Reign, recording a 2.60 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He returned to the AHL after six seasons in the NHL, split between the Calgary Flames - where he and HSK forward Byron Froese were briefly teammates - Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, and Winnipeg Jets. He finished his Jets season in 2022-23 averaging 2.67 goals against with a .901 save percentage in 21 games. Portillo has started nine games for Ontario, averaging 1.96 goals against with a .931 save percentage. He joined the Reign after four seasons with the University of Michigan, where he and HSK forward Brendan Brisson were teammates, finishing his final season with 3.00 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

Forward Mason Geertsen is day-to-day

