Playoff Hopes Extinguished Following 11-Inning Thriller

September 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies scored four runs after the seventh to tie the game, but couldn't come away with a victory, falling 11-7 to the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday night at Segra Park. The loss eliminated the Fireflies from playoff contention as the RiverDogs clinched a playoff berth at Segra Park for a second consecutive inning.

Gavin Cross homered in a second consecutive game with two strikes against him in the ninth inning to plate Omar Hernandez and tie the game 6-6. The homer was Cross's seventh of the season for the Fireflies. It capped off a four-run rally that started with a Cross triple in the seventh that scored Hernandez to draw Columbia within two. Dayton Dooney homered in the eighth to make it a one-run contest before the late rally for Columbia.

In the 11th inning, Luis Barroso (L, 4-8) allowed three homers, and giving up four runs to Junior Caminero, Willy Vasquez and Brock Jones. As he left the mound, the Fireflies trailed 11-7 with three chances to send the game to the 12th. Columbia finished with Omar Hernandez reaching on a catcher's interference as Roel Garcia (W, 2-1) struck out Levi Usher and Cross and forced Vaz to flyout to close out the game.

Columbia got on the board in the third inning. After Daniel Vazquez led off the inning with a broken bat single, Levi Usher drew a walk to put ducks on the pond for the top of the order. Javier Vaz got an RBI single to get ther Fireflies on the board and then with two outs, Carter Jensen rolled a base knock up the middle to score Levi Usher and make it a 4-2 game.

Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Ben Kudrna (2-4, 3.39 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies and Charleston sends RHP Nick Bitsko (0-0, 3.00 ERA) to the bump.

