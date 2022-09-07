GreenJackets Offense Proves Too Much for Ballers in 6-1 Kannapolis Loss Tuesday

September 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After the Augusta GreenJackets jumped ahead with two multi-run innings early, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers failed to get a spark on offense, dropping the season opener 6-1 Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Manuel Veloz made his second start of the season for Kannapolis, tossing three strikeouts in 2.2 innings, but walking three and allowing two unearned runs on two hits. RHP Jesus Valles relieved Veloz in the third, striking out a season-high eight batters in 3.1 innings, walking none and allowing six hits and three runs.

Augusta used early offense to pull ahead of the Ballers early, beginning the night with a Stephen Paolini two-RBI double, the first hit of the night for the GreenJackets, to go up 2-0 in the top of the second inning.

Makhi Backstrom revived the offense for Augusta in the top of the sixth, crushing a solo home run into right field to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, Francisco Floyd and Drake Baldwin eachj added RBI singles to contribute to an even bigger GreenJackets lead, pulling ahead 5-0.

The Ballers finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning with Brooks Baldwin scoring on a Benyamin Bailey groundball-double play. The run was the only instance of scoring for Kannapolis in the ballgame, cutting into the lead at 5-1.

Floyd's great night at the plate continued in the top of the eighth inning, contributing another RBI single in the eighth to extend the visiting GreenJackets' lead to 6-1, a number too large for the Cannon Ballers to rebound from.

Just five games remain in the 2022 Carolina League season for the Ballers, with Wednesday night being the final Bark in the Park night at Atrium Health Ballpark. The second matchup of six on the week between Kannapolis and Augusta is set for a 7:00 p.m. first pitch, with RHP Martin Carrasco (0-1, 4.50 ERA) slated for the start on the mound.

Fans can purchase tickets for any upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.