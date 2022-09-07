Pelicans and Mudcats Postponed on Wednesday Night

September 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Due to inclement weather in the surrounding area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday, September 7 has been postponed. Further information on tonight's game will be announced at a later time.

