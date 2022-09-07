Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Pelicans and Mudcats Postponed on Wednesday Night

September 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release


MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Due to inclement weather in the surrounding area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday, September 7 has been postponed. Further information on tonight's game will be announced at a later time.
Check out the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...

Carolina League Stories from September 7, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central