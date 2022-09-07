Pelicans and Mudcats Postponed on Wednesday Night
September 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Due to inclement weather in the surrounding area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday, September 7 has been postponed. Further information on tonight's game will be announced at a later time.
Check out the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from September 7, 2022
- Pelicans and Mudcats Postponed on Wednesday Night - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Mudcats and Pelicans Postponed Wednesday Night - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes September 7 vs Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Sasaki Recognized as Carolina League Player of Month for August - Charleston RiverDogs
- Poor Pitching Helps Fredericksburg Clinch Playoffs - Salem Red Sox
- GreenJackets Offense Proves Too Much for Ballers in 6-1 Kannapolis Loss Tuesday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- RiverDogs Squash Fireflies, Move Within One Win of Playoffs - Charleston RiverDogs
- Walk-Off Error Gives Pelicans Series-Opening Victory over Mudcats - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- FredNats Punch Playoff Ticket With Blowout Win - Fredericksburg Nationals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Pelicans and Mudcats Postponed on Wednesday Night
- Walk-Off Error Gives Pelicans Series-Opening Victory over Mudcats
- Pelicans Fall to RiverDogs 5-7
- Six-Run Fourth Helps Pelicans to Victory over RiverDogs
- Myrtle Beach Falls in 10-Inning Bout with Charleston 7-6