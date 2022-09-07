Columbia Fireflies Game Notes September 7 vs Charleston

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Frank Mozzicato (2-6, 4.21 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and RHP JJ Goss (4-5, 3.99 ERA) counters for Charleston.

Tonight is a Whiteclaw Wednesday and the final Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer at Segra Park. Fans can enjoy 16 oz cans of Whiteclaw Seltzer at concession stands and bring their dog to sit in the berm with them for free. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES DOWN TO FINAL STRIKE AFTER 15-3 LOSS: The Columbia Fireflies got beat up, dropping the opener 15-3 to the Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday night at Segra Park. Charleston (38-23) started the game off with a bang. Taking a 1-0 lead into the second inning, Shane Sasaki launched a three-run homer off Jonatan Bernal (L, 1-2) and then Carson Williams hit his own solo shot to launch the RiverDogs in front 5-0. The RiverDogs struck gold again in the fourth inning. With Carson Williams and Junior Caminero on the basepaths, Bobby Seymour cranked a three-run bomb to right field, pushing Charleston on top 10-2. Mason Barnett and John McMillon both worked two scoreless innings out of the pen for Columbia (33-27). Barnett has not allowed a base runner in his first four frames with the Fireflies now. Marlin Willis struggled in the ninth, only getting a pair of outs while allowing five RiverDogs hitters to score before handing the ball to Jack Aldrich, who induced a pop-out to Kenny Piper to close out the game with Charleston in front 15-3.

CROSS IS CRUISING: Gavin Cross has the third-longest on-base streak in the Carolina League currently, as he has reached safely in 21-consecutive games. The Virginia Tech product's streak began in his third game in the Carolina League August 13. During the run, Cross has scored 21 runs and has drawn 19 walks to the tune of a .448 on-base percentage.

THE SITUATION: After losing Tuesday, the Fireflies need to win each of the five remaining games of the year against the Charleston RiverDogs to clinch their first playoff berth in franchise history. If they can't accomplish that, the RiverDogs will celebrate clinching a playoff berth for a second-consecutive year at Segra Park.

STACKED ODDS: The Charleston RiverDogs have played 44 six-game series since becoming a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate in 2021. The have won at least two games in each of those series. Meanwhile, Columbia has won five or more games in a single series just twice during that stretch.

SECOND-HALF FIREFLIES?: After trudging to the finish line of the first-half of the season with a Carolina League-worst 18-48 record, the Fireflies burst onto the scene in the second-half, sweeping Augusta after taking two of the first three games with the RiverDogs to begin the second slate 8-1. Since then, the Fireflies have a 25-26 record (.490) and are 4.5 games back of first place. Columbia's elimination number is 2 with 5 games remaining. Columbia has now won four series this season, and all four series (at Augusta June 28-July 3, at Myrtle Beach August 9-14, vs Kannapolis August 16-21 and vs Salem August 23-28) have come in the second half.

100 CLUB: Last Sunday, Luinder Avila became the first pitcher since 2019 to spin 100 innings in a single campaign. Last season, Adrian Alcantara was the closest, as he worked 97.1 innings. In 2019, Willy Taveras, Christian James and Jose Butto all spun at least 100 innings for the Fireflies. Currently, Avila has 95 strikeouts, making him five shy of becoming the first Fireflies pitcher to notch 100 strikeouts in a season since Butto had 109 in 2019.

