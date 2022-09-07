Mudcats and Pelicans Postponed Wednesday Night
September 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
MYRTLE BEACH - Tonight's game between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to inclement weather at Pelicans Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a yet-to-be announced doubleheader.
The Pelicans won last night's series opener 5-4 in ten innings and lead the series 1-0. The series will continue on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. in Myrtle Beach.
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, facebook.com/carolinamudcats, twitter.com/carolinamudcats, tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and instagram.com/carolinamudcats.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from September 7, 2022
- Pelicans and Mudcats Postponed on Wednesday Night - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Mudcats and Pelicans Postponed Wednesday Night - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes September 7 vs Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Sasaki Recognized as Carolina League Player of Month for August - Charleston RiverDogs
- Poor Pitching Helps Fredericksburg Clinch Playoffs - Salem Red Sox
- GreenJackets Offense Proves Too Much for Ballers in 6-1 Kannapolis Loss Tuesday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- RiverDogs Squash Fireflies, Move Within One Win of Playoffs - Charleston RiverDogs
- Walk-Off Error Gives Pelicans Series-Opening Victory over Mudcats - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- FredNats Punch Playoff Ticket With Blowout Win - Fredericksburg Nationals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Mudcats Stories
- Mudcats and Pelicans Postponed Wednesday Night
- Carolina Eliminated from Playoffs with 5-4 Loss in 10th
- Segura Placed on IL; Pena Returns from High-A; Henderson Assigned
- Mudcats Earn Series Splitting 6-0 Victory in Home Finale
- Jaraba and Castillo Homer in Tense 8-7 Victory