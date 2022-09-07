Mudcats and Pelicans Postponed Wednesday Night

September 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







MYRTLE BEACH - Tonight's game between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to inclement weather at Pelicans Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a yet-to-be announced doubleheader.

The Pelicans won last night's series opener 5-4 in ten innings and lead the series 1-0. The series will continue on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. in Myrtle Beach.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, facebook.com/carolinamudcats, twitter.com/carolinamudcats, tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.