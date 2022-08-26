PK Park to Host Northwest League Playoff Games

A year after playing all playoff games in Spokane, playoff baseball will return to Eugene to cap the 2022 season. The first two games of the 2022 NWL Playoffs will be played at PK Park at 7:35 on September 12th and 13th.

The Emeralds locked a spot up in the Northwest League Championship Series after clinching the first half championship with a 38-25 record at the all-star break.

The location and times of games three, four, and five will be announced when the Emeralds' playoff opponent secures its playoff spot by winning the second half championship.

Eugene has three series left in the regular season. A six-game series in Tri-City followed by our last homestand against Everett before a trip north of the border to Vancouver to close the regular season.

Tickets for games one and two of the playoffs at PK Park are on sale now HERE.

