AquaSox Pound out 17 Hits in Loss

EVERETT, WA: In a game featuring 30 hits between the two teams, the AquaSox failed to hold an early 6-0 lead as they fell to the Spokane Indians 10-9. AquaSox relief pitcher Max Roberts took the loss while Spokane reliever Adam McKillican earned the win, improving Spokane to 60-54 on the year.

Everett came out on fire as the first three hitters each singled to load the bases. Before you could blink the AquaSox Robert Perez Jr cleared the bases with a grand slam to left field. The blast traveled 393 feet and was hit 107 mph off the bat. Perez now has 103 RBI's on the season between Modesto and Everett.

The scoring didn't stop for Everett as they tacked on another run on a Parker double in the second inning. All nine of AquaSox batters had at least one hit in the game with the first four hitters in the lineup combing to go 10-20.

The reigning Northwest League Pitcher of the Week, Bryan Woo started the game on the hill for Everett and threw an efficient 5.0 innings allowing four earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts but did not factor in the decision.

The Sox took a 7-4 into the top of the sixth inning when relief pitcher Jarrod Bayless gave up a two-run home run to Indians right fielder Robby Martin Jr. Spokane tacked on six more runs in the game, scoring in all but three innings.

Down 10-7 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. Spencer Packard homered for the first time since being activated from the injured reserved list on Tuesday. The shot brought Everett to within one run, but Anderson Bido closed the door, earning the save for Spokane.

Everett looks to tie the series up tomorrow night on Funko Friday. Be sure to catch the AquaSox live at the ballpark for 7:05pm PDT first pitch.

