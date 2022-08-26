Emeralds Unable to Hang Onto Lead against Tri-City
August 26, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release
Errors on the Emeralds would bite them on the rear end as it would cost them game three of the series against the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-4.
The Emeralds would score a pair of runs in the third on a two-RBI single by RF Carter Williams to score 1B Robert Emery and 2B Simon Whiteman 2-0.
Half an inning later, the Dust Devils cut their deficit in half on an RBI groundout by C Christian Molfetta to score LF Casey Dana 2-1.
In the fourth, 3B Luis Toribio drove in the run back on an RBI single to center to drive in C Pat Bailey 3-1.
Tri-City answered back on a run scored on a wild pitch by RHP Carson Seymour in the fourth to allow CF D'Shawn Knowles to score 3-2.
In the same inning, the Dust Devils collected their lone lead of the game on an RBI infield single by 3B Kyle Kasser along with a fielding error by Seymour to allow a second run to score 4-3.
Two innings later, the Dust Devils were able to jump to a two-run lead on an RBI groundout by 1B Christian Sepulveda to cash in RF Joe Stewart to increase their lead 5-3.
With the bases loaded in the seventh, Toribio drove in CF Luis Matos from third on an RBI sacrifice fly to center to cut it down to a 5-4 game, but were not able to bust a comeback win.
The Ems will look to rebound from their woes as they will have LHP Nick Swiney on the mound. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, 6:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.
