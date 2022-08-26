Tri-City Takes Advantage of Eugene Errors to Grab Win

August 26, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Tri-City Dust Devils (20-31 2H, 49-65) made the Eugene Emeralds (32-19 2H, 70-44) pay for defensive miscues Thursday night, and got big pitches in big moments for a 5-4 win Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

The home side had to come back from an early deficit, as the Emeralds scored the first two runs of the game on a 3rd inning two-run single by RF Carter Williams. The Dust Devils capitalized on the visitors' first error in the bottom of the 3rd, when LF Casey Dana came around to score on a C Christian Molfetta RBI groundout to cut Eugene's lead in half at 2-1.

The Emeralds restored the two-run lead at their next opportunity in the top of the 4th inning. 3B Luis Toribio followed a C Patrick Bailey double with a single through a drawn-in infield to make it a 3-1 Eugene lead.

Tri-City again took advantage of a Eugene error in the bottom of the 4th inning. Emeralds starter Carson Seymour (0-3) began to struggle after not allowing a hit in the first three innings, giving up a walk to CF D'Shawn Knowles, a bunt single to SS Osmy Gregorio, and another walk to DH Gabe Matthews to load the bases with no one out.

Knowles then scored on a wild pitch to get the Dust Devils on the board. 3B Kyle Kasser then hit a hopping grounder to the right side, and a covering Seymour dropped the throw at the first base bag. Gregorio and Matthews both scored on the play, giving Tri-City a 4-3 lead.

Dust Devils starter Jose Salvador (3-7) then settled in, getting through 5.2 innings with the lead. Hayden Seig relieved Salvador, throwing one pitch to get a groundout and preserve the one-run advantage.

Tri-City added a run in the 6th inning, which proved the difference. RF Joe Stewart led the inning off with a bounding ball up the middle for a single. Kasser followed with a single to right field to put runners on the corners with no one out. 1B Christian Sepulveda came up later in the inning, hitting a slow grounder to the right side for an RBI groundout, scoring Stewart for a 5-3 lead.

The Emeralds got back within a run in the 7th on a sacrifice fly, but the bullpen otherwise shut things down to salt away the victory. Ivan Armstrong pitched the 9th for his third save.

First pitch for game four of the six-game set between Tri-City and Eugene is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium. Righty John Swanda (3-0, 1.84 ERA) gets the nod for the Dust Devils, and lefty Nick Swiney (3-4, 3.23 ERA) goes for the Emeralds.

It's Super Hero Night at the ballpark, with the Dust Devils wearing green Incredible Hulk-themed jerseys which will be auctioned off in a week-long online auction beginning Friday and continuing through September 1. The Hulk himself will be at Gesa Stadium for the game, and it's also a Family Feast Night thanks to Gesa Credit Union. $2 hot dogs and $1 bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches and 12 oz. Coca-Cola products will be available all night.

The game broadcast begins with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show at 6:50 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for Friday night's game and all games are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available and start at just $99, and special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.