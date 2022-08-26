Frogs Have Fun on Funko Friday

EVERETT, WA: Behind a gem from starting pitcher Logan Rinehart (2-2), Everett picked up a 6-4 victory, Friday night against the Spokane Indians. Rinehart scattered five hits and struck out seven over 6.0 innings. Over the last 12.0 innings he has 18 strike outs.

First baseman Robert Perez, Jr started off the scoring in the first inning with an infield single, scoring right fielder Alberto Rodriguez. Perez, Jr has recorded four hits and five RBI's in his last two games. His RBI total now sits at 104.

Shortstop James Parker picked his second triple of the season in the bottom of the third inning, driving in one run. Catcher Ty Duvall then laced a double down the right field line scoring Parker and giving Everett a 3-0 lead. Duvall would later score in the inning to give the AquaSox a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Spokane finally got on the board in the sixth inning but couldn't keep the momentum going as Everett quickly answered back with a pair of runs in their half of the inning to extend the lead to 6-1. Everett relief pitchers Michael Flynn and Bernie Martinez were solid in relief of Rinehart, combing to strikeout three over two innings.

Manager Eric Farris went with Tim Elliot to close things out in the ninth. Despite a three-run home run from Indians first baseman Hunter Goodman, Elliot was able to record all three outs and give Everett the victory and knotting the series up at two games a-piece.

Spokane has a slight 12-10 edge on the overall season series against Everett.

