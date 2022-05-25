Pittsburgh Re-Signs Taylor Fedun

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenseman Taylor Fedun to a two-year contract extension, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

The two-way contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an average annual value of $762,500 at the NHL level.

This past year, Fedun served as captain of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, putting up five goals, 11 assists and 16 points.

The right-handed shooting Fedun has played parts of seven seasons in the NHL split between the Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres and the Dallas Stars, appearing in 127 games where he's recorded eight goals, 27 assists, 35 points and is plus-7.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound blueliner's best season came with Dallas in 2018-19 where he recorded career highs across the board in games played (54), goals (4), assists (7) and points (11). Fedun has also appeared in 18 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests, including 11 games during the Stars run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.

Fedun has also spent parts of 11 seasons in the AHL, picking up 46 goals, 151 assists, 197 points and a plus-43 in 400 career regular-season games. He's served as an alternate captain for multiple teams including Rochester (2017-19), Utica (2015-16) and Oklahoma City (2013-14).

Prior to turning pro, the undrafted, Edmonton, Alberta native played four seasons of collegiate hockey with Princeton University, where he suited up for 127 games and registered 68 points (20G-48A). Fedun won the ECAC championship with Princeton in 2008, and captained the Tigers his senior year in 2010-11, when he was also named to the ECAC First All-Star Team.

