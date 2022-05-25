Iowa Wild Signs Goaltender C.J. Motte to a One-Year AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed goaltender C.J. Motte to a one-year AHL contract.

Motte, 30 (12/10/91), played in 51 games with the Coventry Blaze of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) during the 2021-22 season and recorded a 2.99 goals against average (GAA) and a .911 save percentage (SV%).

He has appeared in 22 AHL games in his career, including 10 with Iowa (2017-19). Motte is 8-6-8 and owns a 2.40 GAA and a .917 SV% in his AHL career. In 155 ECHL games with the Elmira Jackals (2015-16), Quad City Mallards (2016-18) and Allen Americans (2018-19, 2020-21), he owns a record of 69-67-12, a 3.01 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Before entering the professional ranks, Motte played 34 games with the Traverse City North Stars of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) in the 2008-09 season, posting a 2.30 GAA and a .918 SV%. He then spent two seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2009-11. In 84 USHL games, Motte went 36-32-5 with a 2.87 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Following his time in the NAHL and the USHL, he played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Ferris State University (2011-15). The 6-foot, 175-pound goaltender went 66-49-12 and tallied a 2.13 GAA and a .926 SV% in 127 games with the Bulldogs.

