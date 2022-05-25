T-Birds Snatch Victory from Checkers on Neal's Late Heroics

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds showed their comeback spirit in full force, erasing deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 to stun the Charlotte Checkers by a final score of 4-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals. Springfield now leads the series two games to none as the scene shifts to Charlotte for Game 3 on Saturday.

The Checkers came out with a purpose following a 6-0 shutout loss in Game 1, and captain Zac Dalpe was the man on the mission in Game 2. First, the Charlotte veteran and goal-scoring leader found his way into the slot area to pick up a rebound after defenseman Gustav Olofsson sneaked toward the crease to get a backhander turned in on Joel Hofer. Dalpe's sixth goal in as many playoff games made it 1-0 at 4:22.

The captain was done, either. The Checkers' power play came up big, breaking a 2-for-18 drought and snapping a run of 12 straight T-Birds' penalty kills on home ice when Dalpe one-timed a pass from ex-Thunderbird Aleksi Heponiemi through Hofer at 12:39 to extend the lead to 2-0.

Not to be outdone, the T-Birds captain (and former teammate of Dalpe's) Tommy Cross got his team back within striking distance, using a screen from Nikita Alexandrov to funnel a point wrist shot through Joey Daccord at 18:31 to send the game into intermission at a more manageable 2-1 score.

The middle period devolved into a penalty parade for both teams, as a combined 10 infractions created a choppy second stanza. The Thunderbirds would take advantage of the first two penalties of the period, both against Charlotte. First, Max McCormick was whistled for an elbowing at 1:46. On the ensuing faceoff, Olofsson inadvertently flicked the puck out of play from the defensive zone for a delay-of-game minor, setting Springfield up with a 1:56 two-man advantage.

Brady Lyle cashed in from there, rifling a one-timer from the left circle through Daccord's short side at 3:00 to tie the score, 2-2.

Hofer would be the T-Birds' best player the rest of the second, fending off all 19 Charlotte shots that came his way. By the time the night was over, the 21-year-old had turned away 47 Charlotte shots.

The Checkers continued to thoroughly outshoot the T-Birds as the third period began. Alexander True finally got Charlotte a lead again when he deflected a McCormick shot through Hofer's body at 11:31 to make it a 3-2 game.

Offense was hard to come by for Springfield for much of the night, but with time running down in the final period, the T-Birds found a way. On a 2-on-4 rush, Klim Kostin drifted toward the left point and flipped a wrist shot toward the crease. Will Bitten went screaming toward the goalmouth and beautifully tipped the shot over Daccord to equalize things, 3-3, with 3:05 to play.

With overtime looming, the T-Birds found even more magic in the closing seconds. First, Cale Fleury picked up a kneeing minor for spilling Nathan Todd with just 26 seconds left to play. With Cross and McCormick already in the box with matching minors, Springfield had a 4-on-3 advantage for the first 12 seconds of power play time.

With both players charging back on the ice and the clock dwindling, Lyle flipped a shot towards goal from the left point. James Neal found his way to the front of the net and deflected the shot into the goal, bringing about an explosion of noise from the Thunderbirds fans inside the Thunderdome.

Neal's first goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs went down as the game-winner and Springfield's 10th power-play marker in its first five playoff games. Springfield is now a perfect 5-0 in the postseason, and the T-Birds have won their last nine games dating back to the end of the regular season.

The Thunderbirds hit the road for Game 3 on Saturday at Bojangles' Coliseum. Fans in Springfield are invited to come to the plaza at MGM Springfield for a Watch Party. No food and drinks will be provided, and fans are encouraged to bring chairs to enjoy the festivities. Coverage of Saturday's game begins on AHLTV and NewsRadio 560 WHYN at 5:45 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 28- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 6:00 p.m.

Game 4*: Sunday, May 29- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 6:00 p.m.

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 31- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 7:00 p.m.

