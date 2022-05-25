The Best Inaugural Season Moments: Canucks Donate $1.17 Million to Their Community

With the dust of Abbotsford's playoff efforts settled, it is time to close the door on the Canucks' Inaugural Season in the AHL. However before the calendar flips to 2022/23, how about a trip down memory lane? Over the next few days, memorable moments from the team's inaugural campaign in Abbotsford will be highlighted in this series.

Following yesterday's piece re-visiting Sheldon Dries winning the AHL Player of the Month AVAILABLE HERE, the Abbotsford Canucks donating 1.17 million dollars to the community get's today's spotlight.

On April 26th, the Abbotsford Canucks announced that $1,170,000 has been donated this season to the local community through the Red Cross, Kidsport, Archway Community Services, the Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 program, Salvation Army, BC Cancer Society, Jumpstart Abbotsford, Abbotsford Community Foundation, and Foundry Abbotsford Chapter.

"This fundraising milestone would not be possible without the incredible support from fans and the community who have embraced the team in our inaugural year," said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer. "We are committed to giving back to the community and touching lives in a way that makes a lasting difference. We plan to do even more in the years ahead."

The Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 program raised almost $600,000 worth of jackpots on it's own, donating nearly $300,000 to the Canucks for Kids Fund. The final home game jackpot reached $72,800, while the two playoff games were available online, totalling $48,105.

The Abbotsford Canucks 50/50 program is proudly presented by Envision Financial.

On April 9th's home game against the San Diego Gulls, Abbotsford Canucks Chief Operating Officer, Rob Mullowney, presented a $500,000 cheque to the Canadian Red Cross to aid the Fraser Valley flood relief from a few months earlier.

