Black Bear Ridge Announced as "Official Golf Course of the Belleville Senators"

May 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Sens and Black Bear Ridge are swinging away on a new three-year partnership, that will build on the relationship between the two organizations, which began back in 2017-18 when the Senators moved to Belleville.

As of the start of May, Black Bear Ridge will be known as the "Official Golf Course of the Belleville Senators", through the 2024-25 American Hockey League campaign. This expanded partnership will include several special events throughout the year, while providing Black Bear Ridge members and Belleville Sens season ticket members with access to various other exclusive experiences, along with discounts and promotions at both the golf course and CAA Arena.

Details on those events and experiences will be announced throughout the summer and into next hockey season.

"Black Bear Ridge is an exceptional facility, with a phenomenal commitment to the Bay of Quinte community that we feel matches our mission and values," said Belleville Sens Vice President Breanne Matthews. "We are so excited to enlarge our partnership with them over the next several years, and be able to offer our fans, players, and staff special experiences and events at Black Bear. Bringing back our annual golf tournament there as well will be huge for our local charitable and corporate partners in the fall."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with our heroes on the ice and the incredible organization behind them," said Black Bear Ridge Vice President Cale Fair. "The Belleville Senators are an integral part of this community, and we see an exciting opportunity to work together to build a stronger, more united Belleville through this collaborative partnership. Black Bear Ridge is an inclusive community that exists for the love of sport and socializing. As we evolve from one of the top-rated public courses in the country, to a recreation-oriented resort, we are excited to work together to bring more events and experiences for Senators fans, guests and the broader AHL community!"

"It's a beautiful course," said Senators captain Logan Shaw. "A couple of us went out a few weeks ago and had a great time. The course is beautiful, and I couldn't believe how good of shape it was in this early in the season. It's a really nice place to get away from your day-to-day work, or the rink, and get your mind somewhere else. I'm looking forward to getting back."

American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.