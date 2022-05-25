Grand Rapids Re-Signs Lashoff and Spezia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday re-signed captain Brian Lashoff to a one-year contract and center Tyler Spezia to a two-year contract.

Lashoff will mark his unprecedented 14th season as a Griffin in 2022-23. The 31-year-old defenseman has appeared in 580 regular season games with Grand Rapids, which ranks second in franchise history, first among active AHL players who have spent their entire AHL career with the same club, and fourth in league history among one-team players. A member of the Griffins' Calder Cup championship teams in both 2013 and 2017, he has accumulated 125 points (31-94-125), 299 penalty minutes and a plus-32 rating with Grand Rapids, including five goals, 11 assists and 30 PIM in 67 games in 2021-22.

Seventy-five games shy of Travis Richard's franchise record for regular season games played (655 from 1996-2006), Lashoff also ranks among the Griffins' all-time leaders with three overtime goals (T3rd) and 682 shots (8th). His 75 playoff games played also stand second in team history, behind Nathan Paetsch's 78.

The Albany, N.Y., native, who made his Grand Rapids debut as an undrafted prospect late in the 2008-09 season, has served as the Griffins' captain for the last two years. Lashoff has also skated in 136 NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings over parts of seven campaigns (2012-20), posting 15 points (2-13-15) and 65 PIM.

During his fourth season with Grand Rapids in 2021-22, Spezia totaled career-high numbers in games played (74), goals (13), assists (22), points (35) and PIM (24), placing among the team's leaders in goals (7th), assists (6th) and points (6th). The 28-year-old has appeared in 130 games for the Griffins since 2018-19, totaling 54 points (25-29-54), 53 PIM and a plus-four rating. Spezia has also suited up in 79 contests with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, registering 21 goals, 38 assists and 62 PIM. Before moving to the pro ranks in 2018, the Clinton Township, Mich., native played four seasons at Bowling Green State University and notched 72 points (34-38-72) in 147 outings.

