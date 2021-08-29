Pitching Stifles Round Rock in Opener, Albuquerque Snaps Skid

Mariachis 9 (43-55), Chupacabras 1 (47-51) - The Plaza | Albuquerque, NM

AT THE DISH: Wynton Bernard led the way by going 3-for-4 with a double ... Greg Bird connected on a two-run homer in the first inning Saturday before the rains came ... Raimel Tapia doubled twice, including a two-run double in the eighth ... Scott Burcham had a hit and drove in two runs ... Joshua Fuentes, Alan Trejo, Brian Serven and Bernard all doubled as Albuquerque tied a season-high with six two-baggers.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Ryan Castellani was sensational on Saturday night before the stoppage as he fired four hitless innings with no walks and five strikeouts ... Reagan Todd gave up the only Round Rock run in two-thirds of a frame ... Jesus Tinoco earned the run by pitching 1.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts ... Antonio Santos also fanned a pair in two perfect frames.

TOPES TIDBITS: This victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for Albuquerque, which tied a season-high ... The Isotopes tied a season-high by limiting their opponent to three hits, with the previous occurrence also taking place against Round Rock (July 13) ... The game was delayed for 90 minutes before being suspended due to rain on Saturday evening ... Albuquerque has experienced 15 delays this season, totaling 11 hours and two minutes.

ON DECK: Right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodríguez (3-3, 7.29) starts the nightcap for Albuquerque against Express righty Stephen Villines in his Triple-A debut. It will be a seven-inning contest.

