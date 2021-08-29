Pitching Stifles Round Rock in Opener, Albuquerque Snaps Skid
August 29, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Mariachis 9 (43-55), Chupacabras 1 (47-51) - The Plaza | Albuquerque, NM
AT THE DISH: Wynton Bernard led the way by going 3-for-4 with a double ... Greg Bird connected on a two-run homer in the first inning Saturday before the rains came ... Raimel Tapia doubled twice, including a two-run double in the eighth ... Scott Burcham had a hit and drove in two runs ... Joshua Fuentes, Alan Trejo, Brian Serven and Bernard all doubled as Albuquerque tied a season-high with six two-baggers.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Ryan Castellani was sensational on Saturday night before the stoppage as he fired four hitless innings with no walks and five strikeouts ... Reagan Todd gave up the only Round Rock run in two-thirds of a frame ... Jesus Tinoco earned the run by pitching 1.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts ... Antonio Santos also fanned a pair in two perfect frames.
TOPES TIDBITS: This victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for Albuquerque, which tied a season-high ... The Isotopes tied a season-high by limiting their opponent to three hits, with the previous occurrence also taking place against Round Rock (July 13) ... The game was delayed for 90 minutes before being suspended due to rain on Saturday evening ... Albuquerque has experienced 15 delays this season, totaling 11 hours and two minutes.
ON DECK: Right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodríguez (3-3, 7.29) starts the nightcap for Albuquerque against Express righty Stephen Villines in his Triple-A debut. It will be a seven-inning contest.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from August 29, 2021
- Pitching Stifles Round Rock in Opener, Albuquerque Snaps Skid - Albuquerque Isotopes
- McKinney Shines and Wilson Flies as Tacoma Wins Fourth Straight - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 29, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- Game Moved to Reno - Reno Aces
- Bees Can't Pull off Comeback - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers Rack up 26 Baserunners, Brush Aside Bees 13-8 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Chihuahuas Edged by Sugar Land, 4-3 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Davidson's Big Game not Enough against Las Vegas' Rally - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Albuquerque and Round Rock Suspended on Saturday Evening - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Pitching Stifles Round Rock in Opener, Albuquerque Snaps Skid
- Albuquerque and Round Rock Suspended on Saturday Evening
- Mother Nature Intervenes Again, Albuquerque Drops Seventh Straight
- Isotopes Held to Three Hits in Rain-Shortened Loss to Express
- Isotopes Unveil 2022 Schedule, Home Opener Slated for April 12