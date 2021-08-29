Fourth-Inning Homer Dooms Isotopes Sunday Night
August 29, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Express 3 (44-55), Isotopes 1 (47-52) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, NM (7 inn.)
AT THE DISH: Taylor Snyder brought home Albuquerque's lone run with a solo blast in the second, his sixth at Triple-A and 24th overall this season ... Ryan Vilade had a pair of singles, his team leading 29th multi-hit game of the campaign ... Joshua Fuentes picked up a double ... The Isotopes left the tying run at third base in the fifth and sixth innings.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Dereck Rodríguez (3-4, 7.14) was solid, giving up seven hits and two runs in five innings without a walk, but a two-run homer by Charles Leblanc in the fourth ended up being the deciding margin ... Julian Fernández worked a scoreless sixth with two punchouts ... Justin Lawrence surrendered an insurance run in the seventh.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes have lost 10 of their last 12 games dating to August 16 ... Albuquerque is 4-5 in seven-inning contests in 2021, including 0-3 in this series ... This was the seventh loss for the Isotopes when allowing three or fewer runs in a contest this season.
ON DECK: The Isotopes and Express play the fifth of this six-game series Monday evening from Rio Grande Credit Union Field, with right-hander Frank Duncan (3-2, 4.91) scheduled to toe the rubber for Albuquerque. Right-hander David Kubiak will start for Round Rock in his team debut. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 MT.
