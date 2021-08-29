Bees Can't Pull off Comeback

August 29, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 13-8 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday night. Down 7-1, the Bees scored one run in the third and four more in the fourth on an RBI double by Drew Butera, a run-scoring groundout by Gavin Cecchini and RBI singles by Michael Stefanic and Preston Palmeiro to pull within one run of Tacoma. The Rainiers, though, would pull away with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and three more in the eighth.

Salt Lake starter Taylor Ahearn (0-2) was charged with the loss, as he went three innings and allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Jose Rojas led the Bees offense, as he reached base five times on a double, a triple and three walks with three runs scored and one run batted in. Michael Stefanic added three hits and two RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.