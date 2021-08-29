Another Liput Homer Lifts Dodgers

Deacon Liput homered in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Oklahoma City Dodgers the lead on the way to a 5-4 win against the Las Vegas Aviators Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Dodgers snapped a five-game losing skid. The Aviators (54-46) built a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Dodgers answered with two runs in the second inning on an error and a fielder's choice. A two-run homer by Zach McKinstry gave the Dodgers a 4-2 lead in the third inning. RBI singles by the Aviators in the fifth and seventh innings tied the game, 4-4. Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, Liput hit his third homer in as many games to give the Dodgers (50-49) a 5-4 advantage on a fly ball to center field.

Of Note:

-With Sunday's victory, the Dodgers snapped a season-high five game losing streak and moved their record above .500 to 50-49 overall. The win was OKC's first in the current series as the Aviators own a 3-1 lead and just OKC's second win in the last 10 games between the two teams going back to 2018.

-Dodgers reliever Neftalí Felíz struck out all three Las Vegas batters he faced in the sixth inning on a total of nine pitches for the first immaculate inning by an OKC pitcher since José De León accomplished the feat in the first inning Aug. 17, 2016 against Albuquerque in OKC. The inning was Felíz's first since returning to Oklahoma City after being outrighted by the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday. He pitched 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings Sunday with three strikeouts.

-Deacon Liput homered in a third straight game for the Dodgers, sending a fly ball to center field to give the Dodgers a 5-4 lead with a solo homer in the seventh inning. He collected his first Triple-A home run with a three-run shot Thursday night and followed with a solo homer Friday night. This marks the first time Liput has homered in three straight games since July 28-31, 2019 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. He is the first OKC player to homer in three consecutive games since Zach Reks homered in three straight games Aug. 10-14.

-OKC's pitching staff recorded 10 more strikeouts Sunday night for the team's third double-digit strikeout game in a row and 51st double-digit strikeout game of the season. The Dodgers entered Sunday leading Triple-A West in total strikeouts this season.

-The Dodgers picked up just their ninth one-run victory of the season, improving to 9-20 in one-run games. The Dodgers entered the game leading the league with 20 one-run defeats this season.

-Three Dodgers finished with multi-hit games. Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and scored a run. Steven Souza Jr. went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and scored a run. Omar Estévez finished the night 2-for-4.

What's Next: The OKC Dodgers and the Las Vegas Aviators continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

