Pitching Retires Final 20 GreenJackets in 4-1 Win

April 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

AUGUSTA, SC - The Fireflies took the series finale 4-1 behind some incredible pitching from Felix Arronde and Hunter Patteson against the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park Sunday evening.

Arronde (W, 1-0) finished his night after five innings of work with seven punchouts, two hits and only one run allowed. He retired the last eight hitters he faced before handing the ball over to Hunter Patteson (S, 1) and the bullpen. Patteson retired all 12 hitters he faced, punching out five to earn the first save of his career.

In the home half of the fourth, Feliz Arronde was one foul ball away from an immaculate inning, punching out Kade Kern, Leiker Figueroa and Robert Gonzalez on 10 pitches, all of which were strikes.

The Fireflies pushed ahead in the top of the fourth. Chris Brito led the frame off with a two-bagger and came around on back-to-back wild pitches from GreenJackets' starter Mitch Farris (L, 0-1) to vault the Fireflies in front 2-1. Later in the frame, Brennon McNair sliced a triple to right, plating Gabriel Silva and doubling the Fireflies lead.

For a second-consecutive night, the Fireflies were able to get on the board first. Erick Torres led off the frame with an infield single to the left side. The center fielder came around when Daniel Vazquez scorched his first double of the season down the left field line to break the scoreless tie.

Vazquez finished the night going 4-4 with a double and an RBI. It was his second-career four-hit night. The other was August 20, 2023 at Carolina. In his first three games this year, the shortstop is 7-12 (.583).

The bats really got to work in the fifth. Blake Mitchell yanked a single to right to start the frame before swiping second to move into scoring position. Daniel Vazquez walked before a Derlin Figueroa base knock plated Mitchell and moved Vazquez to second. Chris Brito walked to load the bases with no one out and a run already in. The Fireflies were unable to push any further runners in after Erick Pena popped out and then Lizandro Rodriguez grounded into an unassisted double play.

In the third inning, Felix Arronde walked the bases loaded with nobody out, but was able to escape allowing only a single run. Luis Sanchez bounced into a 4-3 double play that allowed Cam MaGee to score, tying the game 1-1.

Following the off day, the Fireflies kick-off a six-game set with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Segra Park Tuesday at 7:05 pm. The Fireflies send RHP Logan Martin to the bump to start things off and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Kenten Egbert.

The Fireflies 2024 home slate begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

