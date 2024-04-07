Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.7 at Augusta

April 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Today, the Fireflies wrap up their series with the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park at 5:05 pm. Columbia sends RHP Felix Arronde to the hill and Augusta counters with LHP Mitch Ferris.

The Fireflies 2024 home slate begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

------------

FIREFLIES FALL 5-4 IN EXTRAS SATURDAY NIGHT: - The Fireflies used some late offense to force extra innings, but couldn't take home the win, falling 5-4 in 10 innings to the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park Saturday evening.It didn't take long for the GreenJackets (2-0) to score in the bottom of the 10th. With Alexander Martinez placed at second, Cam Magee singled on the third pitch of the inning from Doug Kirkland (L, 0-1) to grant Augusta a walk-off win. The Fireflies (0-2) were set down in order with three Reibyn Corona (W, 1-0) punchouts in the top of the 10th inning. Columbia tied the game with two outs in the eighth inning. With Derlin Figueroa on second, Jhonny Perdomo laced a double up the gut. Figueroa hustled around to make the score 4-4. The hit was Perdomo's second RBI knock of the season and this time, it was good enough to force extra innings.

THE NUMBER STANDS OUT: In a small sample size, the Fireflies have had a lot of trouble with runners in scoring position. The club is 2-23 (.087) when runners are at second or third across their first 19 innings offensively. The club left 9 runners on the basepaths Friday and exceeded that number with 10 LOB in Saturday's game. Both of Columbia's hits with runners threatening came in Saturday's contest, but took 16 attempts at the plate following an 0-7 showing with RISP Friday.

SPINNING ZEROS: To kick-off the season, the bullpen has been perfect, working six frames without allowing an earned run with nine punchouts. If that weren't enough, Mauricio Veliz was on the hook for the loss after allowing just two, unearned runs in a five inning start to pair with nine strikeouts Friday night. Four of the seven runs the Fireflies pitching staff has allowed have been unearned.

ONE RUN, NO FUN: The Fireflies were involved in another close game Saturday and after the first pair of games of the season, they are 0-2 in one-run contests.

GET THE JOB DONE, MOVE THE RUNNER: Despite going 0-5 Saturday, Austin Charles became the first Fireflies player in the 2024 season to have a multi-RBI game. Charles got the job done with two RBI groundouts in the 5-4 extra innings loss to the Augusta GreenJackets Saturday.

JUST ENJOY THE SHOW: Last night, eighth overall pick in the 2023 draft, Blake Mitchell got his first hit of the season. The Texas native took a 2-0 pitch off the wall in right-center to double and plate Daniel Vazquez, giving the Fireflies a 1-0 lead at the time. Later in the inning, Mitchell came around to score himself, marking another Fireflies first. He finished the day going 2-4 at the plate.

I'M COMING HOME: The Fireflies kick-off their home slate of games Tuesday at 7:05 pm against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The game will have Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials and kick-off a promotion-laden homestand that includes NASCAR Night on Budweiser Thirsty Thursday presented by Darlington Raceway, The Fireflies Tour (Mason's Version) presented by One More Go Physical Therapy & Wellness, Princess Knight presented by Republic Services concluding with a dazzling fireworks display and closing out the week with a sensory safe Sunday with post-game run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and a full-team autograph session.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.