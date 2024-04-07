Shorebirds Swept by Nationals on Opening Weekend

April 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (0-3) were swept by the Fredericksburg Nationals (0-3) in the opening three-game series of the season as they used another late rally, and big eighth inning to defeat the Shorebirds 10-4.

Fredericksburg wasted no time getting on the board as back-to-back doubles by Phillip Glasser and John McHenry in the bottom of the first put them ahead 1-0. Mchenry would score moments later on a throwing error to make it a 2-0 Fred Nat lead after an inning.

Delmarva would get one of those runs back in the top of the second as a groundout by Noelberth Romero was good enough to score Aneudis Mordán, cutting the deficit in half at 2-1.

After the first two batters reached against starting pitcher, Luis De León, the left-hander locked down the Nationals by retiring the next 12 batters, striking out 5 with no walks across 4 innings of work.

In the fourth, Thomas Sosa and Aneudis Mordán both doubled in back-to-back at-bats, setting up Aron Estrada who scored both of them with a double of his own, giving Delmarva their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Estrada would drive home another run in the sixth as a ground ball to second base scored Thomas Sosa as he beat the throw to home with a nice slide to up the Shorebirds' advantage to 4-2.

However, the Nationals would rally to even the game in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly and fielder's choice to make it 4-4 entering the seventh.

Despite getting runners into scoring position in the seventh and eighth inning, Delmarva was unable to score, opening the door for the Nationals to take the lead back for good. After a pair of tough defensive plays, Fredericksburg broke the game open with six runs in the eighth with Christhian Vaquero, Elijah Green, and Brenner Cox all providing two-run hits to suddenly put the Nationals ahead 10-4.

The Shorebirds were unable to score in the ninth and were defeated by a final of 10-4, completing the opening weekend sweep for the Nationals.

Samuel Vasquez (1-0) earned the win in relief for Fredericksburg with Michael Forret (0-1) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will return to Salisbury for their home opener on Tuesday, looking to reverse their fortune as they host the Salem Red Sox. First pitch for Opening Night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.