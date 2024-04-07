Mudcats Offense Explodes in Finale to Sweep Salem

SALEM, VA. - The Carolina Mudcats (3-0) saved their best offensive game of the opening weekend for last Sunday afternoon at Salem Memorial Ballpark as they rolled past the Salem Red Sox (0-3), 10-7. It was a road series sweep for the Mudcats who have started the season 3-0 for the second time in three years.

The scoring began in the top of the second with a Yhoswar Garcia RBI goundout. Garcia then stole second to set the stage for Miguel Briceno, who singled into left to make it 2-0 Carolina before advancing to second on a throwing error and stealing third soon after. Reidy Mercado then grounded out, allowing Briceno to trot home and cap off the three-run frame against Red Sox starter Luis Cohen (L, 0-1).

In the top of the third, Yophery Rodriguez led off with a single and swiped second. The next batter was Kay-Lan Nicasia, who launched the first Mudcats home run of the season over the wall in right to push it to 5-0. A walk to Luis Castillo then brought the end of Cohen's outing after just two and two-thirds innings.

Salem made some progress in the bottom half of the third when Marvin Alcantara delivered a two-run single with two outs to cut the deficit to three and conclude Carolina starter Yorman Galindez's 2024 debut. Galindez went two and two-thirds himself with the two earned runs on four hits while striking out four.

The Mudcats quickly put a halt to the Sox's momentum in the top of the fourth. Juan Baez drove in Briceno with an RBI single. Carolina then pulled off a successful double steal that allowed Mercado to come in and score before Castillo brought Baez in on a sacrifice fly to make it an 8-2 game. In the fifth, Baez would get another chance at the plate, and he found the gap in left center for an RBI triple, the Mudcats' fourth three-bagger of the series. The Brewers' #24 prospect (MLB Pipeline) came in the following at bat as Rodriguez laced a double to center for Carolina's tenth run of the afternoon.

Salem made some noise in the bottom of the eighth. Diego Viloria singled home a run before Nelly Taylor brought him home on a sac fly. Their big swing came later in the inning on a three-run home run by Albert Feliz in the five-run frame. However, Mudcats reliever Harrison Durow came on for his professional debut in the bottom of the ninth and shut the door for his first career save.

Carolina will try to keep their winning ways going on Tuesday night for their home opener at Five County Stadium. Join the Mudcats as they take on the Down East Wood Ducks during the first home game of the 2024 season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

