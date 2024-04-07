Wood Ducks Earn Sweep

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks swept the Hillcats in the 3-game series of Opening Weekend! The Woodies started off strong in the 1st inning with a solo shot by Figuereo. It was a quick second inning, with Gonzalez (Hillcats) reaching on an error by Figuereo, followed by consecutive strikeouts. The Wood Ducks went three up, three down to end the second inning.

The Hillcats again were able to get runners on base in the third, but ultimately leaving them stranded due to a double play. Woodies kept the ball rolling in the third, which started with Pollard reaching on an error by the Hillcats third baseman (Knapczyk), Pollard then steals second. Blackmon hits a double to left field, and advances Pollard to third. Vargas then hits a sacrifice fly to allow Pollard to score. Figuerero does it again in the third inning, with a 2-run homerun to put the Woodies up 4-0.

Lynchburg is able to get a runner on in the fourth but is left stranded. The Woodies go three up, three down to end the inning. The Hillcats are able to string a couple of hits together accompanied by a wild pitch, several walks and a fielder's choice to score two runs. It is 4-2 after five innings. It was a quick sixth inning, with the Hillcats stranding one baserunner, and the Wood Ducks again going three up, three down. Lynchburg has a big 7th inning. Starting with Genao reaching on a throwing error by Figuereo, then a Mejia's double, making the game 3-4.

Gonzalez is then hit by a pitch, followed by a line drive single (Lopez), and sacrifice fly, allowing Lynchburg to score another, tying the game at 4-4. Lynchburg then takes the lead after a stolen base and a fly ball double, scoring 2. The Woodies start the bottom of the 7th with a walk (Disla), a strike out, and then followed by another walk (Mendez). A wild pitcher by Lynchburg allows the Woodies runners to advance, then Pollard hits a line drive single to center, scoring two. After 7, the game was tied 6-6.

The 8th and 9th inning both went quickly with a combined 7 strikeouts (4K Lyncburg, 3K Woodies). It was three up, three down in the 10th inning. With a wild pitch from Magdaleno in the 11th, Hillcats runner advances to 3rd. Magdaleno was able to strike out the next two batters.

Vargas starts on second for the Wood Ducks. Figuereo grounds out to first, advancing Vargas to third. Brock is intentionally walk, Disla strikes out and then Lopez singles on a line drive to right field scoring Vargas and the Woodies win 7-6 in extra innings! Berry earned the loss after pitching 1.2 innings, with 1 hit and 1 run for Lynchburg. Lynchburg ended up stranding 13 baserunners throughout the game. Magdaleno was awarded the win for

the Wood Ducks (2.0 IP, 0 H, 6 K). The notable hitter for the Wood Ducks today was third baseman Gleider Figuereo, with 2 hits, and 3 RBIs. The Wood Ducks are headed to Zebulon on Tuesday to start a 6-game series against the Carolina Mudcats! To keep up with scores on the road, fans can follow us on social media at @gowoodducks.

