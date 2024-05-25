Pitching Hooks Series Win in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi, TX - Reid VanScoter fired a quality start and the Arkansas Travelers bullpen pitched scoreless baseball in a 3-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday night. With the win, the Travs won their fourth straight and clinched a series victory. VanScoter tossed six innings allowing just two runs and then Peyton Alford, Luis Curvelo and Troy Taylor each worked a scoreless inning to close out the game. Ben Williamson and Ben Ramirez each hit home runs in the victory.

Moments That Mattered

* Williamson hit an inside the park homer on a liner to deep left, circling the bases when the left fielder ran into the walk and was down on the warning track. Ramirez gave the Travs the lead with a solo blast to right field opening the sixth inning.

* Corpus Christi had the tying run at third with one out in the sixth but Ben Ramirez snagged a line drive and doubled the runner off third to end the inning.

* The Hooks had two on with one out in the ninth but a bouncing ball to third base turned into a 5-3 game ending double play.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Ben Ramirez: 1-3, run, HR (1), RBI

* LHP Reid VanScoter: Win, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, BB, 4 K, HR

* RHP Luis Curvelo: IP, K

News and Notes

* Neither team had a hit with a runner in scoring position; Arkansas (0-3), Corpus Christi (0-11).

* Arkansas has hit 10 home runs in the first five games of the series.

Up Next

The Travs look for a fifth consecutive win on Sunday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (1-2, 3.49) making the start against LHP Julio Robaina (1-1, 2.25). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

