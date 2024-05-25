Riders Take Down RockHounds 2-1, Win Game Five of the Series

May 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Midland RockHounds 2-1 on Saturday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (26-17) starter Dane Acker (2-1) tossed 5.0 innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and three walks while fanning four.

Locked in a scoreless battle in the bottom of the fourth, Midland (28-16) starter Blake Beers (2-3) allowed a leadoff homer to Cody Freeman, his sixth jack of the season. Two batters later, Abimelec Ortiz blasted a 420-foot shot to center, giving Frisco a 2-0 advantage.

Midland scratched across an unearned run in the top of the fifth, using a pair of errors and a groundout by Jack Winkler to cut the Riders lead to 2-1.

Beers recorded a quality start, spinning 7.0 two-run frames while surrendering just two hits (both homers).

Triston Polley spun 1.2 innings of scoreless ball, allowing two hits and a walk with a pair of K's. Ricky DeVito recorded the final out of the seventh and worked a scoreless ninth.

Andy Rodriguez snatched his second save of the season, facing the minimum in the ninth.

Acker, Polley, DeVito and Rodriguez held the RockHounds hitless with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-7.

Offensively, the Riders mustered just three hits, but did work three walks. Aaron Zavala reached on a bunt single in the eighth, notching the final hit of the night for Frisco.

Next, the RoughRiders conclude a six-game series with the Athletics affiliated Midland RockHounds at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 26th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Emiliano Teodo (2-1, 2.20) against RHP Blake Beers (2-2, 5.82) for the RockHounds.

The throwback weekend concludes on Sunday with a look back at the Riders 2004 Texas League Championship. Arrive early for a poster giveaway at the gates and pregame catch on the field from 5:00-5:30 p.m.

Kids can enjoy balloon artists at the playgrounds for free. It's also Bark in the Park! Dogs get in free alongside their human with dog-friendly seating located in the H-E-B Family Lawn. Grab a spot in the outfield after the game for the first Summer Sunday Fireworks show of the summer.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

