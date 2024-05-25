Wind Surge Lose San Antonio Series After Rain Delay

May 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge lost 4-2 to the San Antonio Missions in a rain-delayed contest at Riverfront Stadium. The loss gives San Antonio the 2024 season series advantage over Wichita.

Kala'i Rosario led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run that landed in the Wind Surge bullpen in left-center. The round-tripper was Rosario's third of the season, all coming at Riverfront Stadium.

Robbie Tenerowicz found the Wichita bullpen on a two-run shot off Wind Surge starter Aaron Rozek in the top of the fourth inning. The Missions would add additional runs on a Brandon Valenzuela RBI single to left and a Ray-Patrick Didder double to center in the back-to-back opening halves of the sixth and seventh frames.

After the top of the seventh, Riverfront Stadium would enter a 1 hour and 58-minute rain delay before Ben Ross would step up to the plate opposite Jason Blanchard. The delay became the longest such in Riverfront Stadium history.

Kyler Fedko flew a sacrifice fly to center in the last of the eighth to bring home Jake Rucker. Despite Wichita putting the tying run to the plate when they were down to their final outs in the ninth, Rucker would be the last man to cross home plate for either side in the ballgame.

Rozek drops to 1-3 this season after surrendering three earned runs on five hits over five-and-two-thirds innings with a walk and four strikeouts. The game was Rozek's first start of the season in Wichita after being used as a long reliever on multiple occasions.

The Wind Surge wrap their home series with the San Antonio Missions on Sunday, May 27, with a 1:05 PM first pitch with Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Post-Game Kids Run the Bases at Riverfront Stadium.

