Drillers' Rally Falls Short

May 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - A late rally from the Tulsa Drillers fell one run short Saturday night in an 8-7 loss to the Springfield Cardinals. With the result, Tulsa and Springfield have split the first six games of a seven-game series. The series finale will be played Sunday night at Springfield's Hammons Field. .

The Drillers took an early 3-1 lead in the game, but the Cardinals scored seven straight runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take control. Tulsa rallied but fell one run short, with the final out taking place with the potential game-tying run at the plate.

After the Cards took a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first, the Drillers went in front with a run in the second inning and two more in the third. In the second Jose Ramos doubled and Bubba Alleyne singled him home to tie the score.

Alleyne struck again in the third with a two-run single that gave Tulsa a 3-1 lead.

It was all Cardinals in the middle innings. A two-run homer from Mike Antico tied the score, and a two-run double from Noah Mendlinger put the Redbirds in front 5-3.

Nathan Church doubled home two more runs in the fourth, and Chandler Redmond singled in another run in the fifth to give Springfield a 8-3 lead.

Following a two-run seventh from the Drillers, things got interesting in the top of the ninth.

After the inning began with an error, a walk and a balk, Griffin Lockwood-Powell singled home a run to cut the deficit to two runs. A sacrifice fly from Brendon Davis trimmed it to just one run.

Springfield called on closer Matt Svanson and he got a fly out from Jose Ramos and strikeout from Diego Cartaya to stunt the rally and end the game.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Yeiner Fernandez, who was batting in the ninth spot in the Tulsa lineup for one of the few times this season, finished 0-3 but was hit by a pitch in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 31 consecutive games. It is the second longest streak in Minor League Baseball this season.

*Lockwood-Powell finished 2-4 in the game and is now 7-18 (.389) with seven RBI in the first six games of the series with the Cardinals.

*Tulsa starting pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr was charged with seven runs on nine hits in 3.2 innings to suffer the loss that dropped his record to 1-4.

*Alleyne totaled three RBI in a game for the third time this season.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will close out their series with the Cardinals with the seventh and final game on Sunday night at Hammons Field. Starting time is set for 6:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

TUL - RHP Kendall Williams (1-5, 8.63 ERA)

SPR - RHP Trent Baker (2-2, 6.59 ERA)

