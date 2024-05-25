Travs Tame Blue Ghosts

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tyler Guilfoil and Michael Knorr proved to be a tough tandem Saturday night, but Arkansas made the most of six hits in a 3-2 victory before 5,017 fans at Whataburger Field.

Guilfoil held the Travs to one baserunner over the first four innings. Ben Williamson opened the fifth by driving a 1-1 offering off the fence in left. Zach Daniels crashed into the wall and almost made a terrific catch, but, with Daniels struggling to get to his feet, Williamson circled the bases for an inside the park home run, evening the score at 1.

Guilfoil, who dispatched 15 of 17 in his five innings, struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Ben Ramirez opened the Arkansas sixth with a home run to right field for a 2-1 edge. Harry Ford followed by looping a single into center field. Ford then stole second, advanced further on a fly ball and scored via a wild pitch for the decisive marker.

Collin Price made it a one-run game by leading off the home sixth with a home run onto the left-field berm.

After permitting three hits among the first four batters he faced, Knorr bounced back by dispatching 10 of 12 Travs to finish the game. He struck out six and walked one in four innings.

Corpus Christi's first run came in the second. Jordan Brewer doubled to begin the frame and later scored via a groundout and sac fly.

Brewer, 2-for-4 with a pair of two-baggers, is tied for fifth in the Texas League with 11 doubles.

