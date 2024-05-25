Cardinals Go up Early, Hang on to Beat Drillers

May 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO. - The Cardinals recorded 13 hits and held off a late charge from the Tulsa Drillers as Springfield picked up its second straight win with an 8-7 victory on Saturday night at Hammons Field. The Springfield win sets up a rubber match in the series finale on Sunday evening.

Decisions:

W: Wilfredo Pereira (1-0)

L: Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-4)

S: Matt Svanson (6)

Notables:

The Cardinals got multi-hit games from five different players and tied a season high with four doubles.

The top three hitters in the Springfield lineup combined to go 6-for-14 with two doubles, a home run and 5 RBIs.

Jacob Buchberger went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games.

Wilfredo Pereira picked up his first win with Springfield this season.

The Cardinals have not allowed a home run in back-to-back games, the first time since May 9-10 in Springdale, AR. Springfield came into Friday's game having allowed a home run in 10 straight games.

On Deck:

Sunday, May 26, 6:05 PM: Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks. Gates open at 5:05 PM.

Probable pitching matchup: RHP Kendall Williams (1-5, 8.63) vs RHP Trent Baker (2-2, 6.59)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app, MiLB.TV

