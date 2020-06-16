Pit Spitters Unveil 2020 Roster

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters have compiled their roster for the 2020 season. Highlighted by twelve returners, this year's roster looks to defend their 2019 championship.

"I'm obviously really excited to have the returners we do from our 2019 championship team. They will help us establish the culture early on and I'm eagerly anticipating opening day" said Field Manager Josh Rebandt. "Fans can expect to have a similar product on the field again this year-high energy, talented individuals developing themselves for their upcoming college seasons and future professional baseball opportunities. In addition to the returners, we have new faces and names who are excited to be a part of our organization, experience the Traverse City area, and play in front of the best fans in the Northwoods League."

Headlining this year's Pit Spitters team will be returners Mario Camilletti, Adam Proctor, and Andrew Hoffmann. In 67 games last season Camilletti had 29 RBIs with an average of .297. Behind the plate, Adam Proctor played in 46 games with a fielding percentage of an impressive .997 mark. Andrew Hoffmann comes back to Traverse City after going perfect in his 2019 campaign with a record of 8-0 as a starting pitcher. Hoffmann tossed 43 K's and had an ERA of 1.08 on his way to winning the 2019 Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year award.

Also returning to the Pit Spitters this season will be:

Chad Patrick, Pitcher from Purdue Northwestern

Pat Hohlfeld, Pitcher from Jefferson University

Chase Gearing, Pitcher from Lansing Community College

Cade Heil, Pitcher from the University of North Georgia

Joe Pace, Pitcher from the University of Michigan

Evan Gates, Pitcher from North Carolina A&T State University

Jake Arnold, First Baseman from the University of North Georgia

Christian Faust, Infielder from Grand Valley State University

Evan Maday, Outfielder from Hope College

The Pit Spitters will also have five more players from power five schools this summer. Joining the team will be Spencer Schwellenbach, an infielder from the University of Nebraska, Braxton Bragg, right-handed pitcher from Nebraska, Will Mabrey, left-handed pitcher from the University of Tennessee, Breck Eichelberger, right-handed pitcher from the University of Washington, and Antonio Flores, a utility player from the University of Michigan.

Rounding out our pitching staff for the 2020 season will be:

LHP Evan Hiatt (San Jacinto)

RHP Peter Delkus (East Texas Baptist)

RHP Zach Fruit (Eastern Michigan University)

RHP Trenton Wood (Mt. Vernon Nazarene)

RHP Jacob Marcus (University of Richmond)

LHP Jay Ward (Bowling Green State University)

LHP Nate Lohmeier (Bowling Green State University)

RHP Dalton O'Boyle (Davenport University)

The Pit Spitters outfield will be full of speed as Crews Taylor from the University of North Georgia, Johnny Hipsman from the University of Richmond, and Bryant Goolsby from Trevecca Nazarene join Evan Maday from Hope College and Antonio Flores from the University of Michigan.

Finally, rounding out the 2020 Pit Spitters roster will be infielder Trey Yunger from Wofford University and catchers Craig Corliss from Siena and Gray Betts from Liberty.

With the mix of returning players, strong pitching, and speed, this roster looks to make a name for itself and defend their title this summer. "We are eager to have the team hit the field and welcome the Northern Michigan community to Turtle Creek Stadium this summer!" Said Pit Spitters General Manager, Mickey Graham. "We look forward to having baseball and the Pit Spitters be part of people's live this summer and help our region return to a sense of normalcy."

The Traverse City Pit Spitters will begin their season at Turtle Creek Stadium on July 1st at 7:05PM against the Great Lakes Resorters. Followed up on July 2nd at 7:05PM against the Northern Michigan Dune Bears. The Pit Spitters, Resorters, and Dune Bears full schedules can be found at www.pitspitters.com.

